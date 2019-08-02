Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2019 Panel gives Ayodhya ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Panel gives Ayodhya mediation report to Supreme court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Aug 2, 2019, 2:41 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 2:41 am IST
The court in the last hearing had said that it would commence hearing on the cross petitions from August 2, 2019.
New Delhi: Justice Fakir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla headed three member mediation committee Thursday submitted to the top court report on the “outcome” of its efforts to find an amicable solution of the title dispute.

Besides Justice Kalifulla — a former judge of the Supreme court —  other two members of the mediation panel are religious preacher Ravi Shankar and senior lawyer and well-known mediator Shriram Panchu.

 

The five judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in the last hearing of the matter on July 18, 2019, had asked the mediation panel to inform the court the “the outcome of the mediation proceedings as on 31.7.2019” to enable the court to proceed further in the matter.

The report would be taken up tomorrow at 02.00 p.m. when bqatch of cross petitions challenging 2010 Allahabad high court verdict giving two parts of the disputed site to exponent of temple — the deity of Ram Lala and Nirmohi Akhara — a Hindu sect and one to Sunni Waqf Board.

The court in the last hearing had said that it would commence hearing on the cross petitions from August 2, 2019.

Referring to the report on the “progress” and the “stage” of the ongoing mediation that was submitted by Justice Kalifulla before July 18 hearing, the court had said, “Taking into account what has been brought to our notice by the said report, we now fix the hearing of the cases on and from 2.8.2019.”

 Besides CJI Gogoi, the constitution bench also comprising Justice S.A.Bobde, Justice D.Y.Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S. Abdul Nazeer had directed the top court registry “to make the cases ready for hearing.”

