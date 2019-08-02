Opposition accuses government of bulldozing Bills in Lok Sabha

The protest subsided only after Speaker Om Birla intervened, saying he would personally ensure that Bills are circulated to members at least one day in advance.

New Delhi: Members of the Opposition on Thursday accused the government of bulldozing its way in Lok Sabha and bringing Bills without sufficient prior notice. They said that this is increasingly becoming the new norm and Parliament could not function at the “whims and fancies of anyone”.

Several members began the day’s proceedings with a protest after the government listed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2019 for consideration and passage on Thursday. The Opposition claimed that the information about the Bill was circulated to them late at night and it did not get enough time to prepare.

“Sir, they (government) are bringing Bills one after another daily without consulting us or bringing to our notice. We get to know at 10 pm which Bills are coming next day. How will I prepare my members (to speak on the Bill)? We should get at least two days time to prepare,” Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

Trinamul (TMC) MP Prof. Sougata Ray argued that in Wednesday’s List of Business Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill was not mentioned.

“Suddenly, this morning we find that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill has been listed in today’s List of Business. Neither the minister of Parliamentary affairs, nor his minister of state, nor the secretary-general can change Parliamentary functioning at short notice,” Prof. Ray said.