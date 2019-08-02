Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2019 Opposition accuses g ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Opposition accuses government of bulldozing Bills in Lok Sabha

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 2, 2019, 2:52 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 2:52 am IST
The Opposition claimed that the information about the Bill was circulated to them late at night and it did not get enough time to prepare.
The protest subsided only after Speaker Om Birla intervened, saying he would personally ensure that Bills are circulated to members at least one day in advance.
 The protest subsided only after Speaker Om Birla intervened, saying he would personally ensure that Bills are circulated to members at least one day in advance.

New Delhi: Members of the Opposition on Thursday accused the government of bulldozing its way in Lok Sabha and bringing Bills without sufficient prior notice. They said that this is increasingly becoming the new norm and Parliament could not function at the “whims and fancies of anyone”.

The protest subsided only after Speaker Om Birla intervened, saying he would personally ensure that Bills are circulated to members at least one day in advance.

 

Several members began the day’s proceedings with a protest after the government listed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2019 for consideration and passage on Thursday. The Opposition claimed that the information about the Bill was circulated to them late at night and it did not get enough time to prepare.

“Sir, they (government) are bringing Bills one after another daily without consulting us or bringing to our notice. We get to know at 10 pm which Bills are coming next day. How will I prepare my members (to speak on the Bill)? We should get at least two days time to prepare,” Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

Trinamul (TMC) MP Prof. Sougata Ray argued that in Wednesday’s List of Business Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill was not mentioned.

“Suddenly, this morning we find that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill has been listed in today’s List of Business. Neither the minister of Parliamentary affairs, nor his minister of state, nor the secretary-general can change Parliamentary functioning at short notice,” Prof. Ray said.

...
Tags: bankruptcy code, lok sabha, opposition, om birla
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

District medical and health officers recorded only 70 dengue cases in July but doctors state that the number is higher.

Hyderabad: Dengue, diarrohea cases on rise

Azam Khan.

Enforcement Directorate books Azam Khan in land grab cases

The official said that the revision of property tax and collection would be done by the corporation simultaneously.

Hyderabad: Special focus on raising property tax

Om Birla

Parliament diary: August 9 programmes may force govt to reconsider extnsn of Session



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

Since being shared online, it has gone viral with over 12,000 'likes' and thousands of comments. (Photo: Twitter | @pjmdolI)
 

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

Ghost Stories makers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

Scams can come in any number of forms and disguises and you have to ensure that you do not become a victim. (Representational Image)
 

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

Kure Ram had decided to retire in style as his family booked a chopper to fly him home from the Neemka government school, located barely two kilometres away, where he worked for 40 years. (Representational Image)
 

US artist stitches together Trump quotes

The result is the "Tiny Pricks Project," a 900-strong collection of colorful needlework pieces featuring Trumpisms, many of which are currently on display at an exhibition in New York. (Photo: AFP)
 

Stunning iPhone 11 leak reveals it's a must-buy smartphone

A report from Citi Research states that Apple feels it is time to bring the Apple Pencil support to the iPhone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court orders probe into delay

Supreme Court.

Election Commission orders polls for 4 MLC seats

Election Commission of India.

Conduct autopsy on Linganna: Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Rainwater from Metro tracks damaging roads, says GHMC

The GHMC has found that the HMRL has been directly discharging water into the city roads instead of channelling them to the storm water discharge network.

Hyderabad: IMA eyes legal recourse

All India Institute of Medial Sciences (AIIMS)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham