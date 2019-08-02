Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2019 NC, PDP detest Centr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NC, PDP detest Centre's warning to Amarnath tourists, say it will cause panic

PTI
Published Aug 2, 2019, 7:51 pm IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 7:59 pm IST
The comments come after J&K administration asked Amarnath pilgrims to cut short their stay in wake of 'specific terror threats'
'Seriously? You think an official order telling tourists to leave immediately will not cause them to run from the valley as fast as they can? Which tourist will hang around after seeing this order. The airport & highway will be choked with people leaving,' Omar Abdullah said. (Photo: File)
 'Seriously? You think an official order telling tourists to leave immediately will not cause them to run from the valley as fast as they can? Which tourist will hang around after seeing this order. The airport & highway will be choked with people leaving,' Omar Abdullah said. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reacted strongly to the security advisory on Friday asking Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir as soon as possible.

NC leader Omar Abdullah said the directive would do nothing to dampen the sense of fear that is prevailing in the Valley.

 

"Although this unprecedented order would seem to suggest a genuine fear of a massive terror strike directed at Amarnath Ji yatris or/and tourists this will do nothing to dampen the sense of fear & foreboding that prevails in the valley at the moment," Abdullah said in a series of tweets.

The comments come after the Jammu and Kashmir administration asked Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to immediately cut short their stay in the Valley and return as soon as possible in the wake of intelligence inputs of  "specific terror threats" to the pilgrimage.

"Seriously? You think an official order telling tourists to leave immediately will not cause them to run from the valley as fast as they can? Which tourist will hang around after seeing this order. The airport & highway will be choked with people leaving," he tweeted.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the Centre had resorted to "military might" and techniques like "psychological warfare" in the state.

"First the avalanche of private orders about stocking up supplies that somehow made their way into the public domain. And now news like this will create panic & distress," Mufti tweeted.

"So far, GOI's resorted to military might & psychological warfare like techniques vis a vis J&K. Neither will work," she added.

Former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal asked if the administration was going to issue a separate advisory for the locals of Kashmir.

"JK Govt has asked Tourists and Amarnath Yatris to leave Kashmir immediately in view of a security threat. Is the Government considering any such advisory for locals also?" he asked.

"Should Kashmiris also migrate to other places or is it that our lives do not matter?"

Tags: pdp, ncp, amarnath yatris
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


