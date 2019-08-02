Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2019 Junior doctors in Hy ...
Junior doctors in Hyd boycotts medical practices, continues protest against NMC Bill

Published Aug 2, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
The Bill will decrease the representation of elected members from 75 per cent in MCI to 20 per cent in NMC.
 Junior doctors in a Hyderabad-based hospital on Friday boycotted their medical practices and continued to stage protest opposing the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill passed by the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Junior doctors in a Hyderabad-based hospital on Friday boycotted their medical practices and continued to stage protest opposing the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill passed by the Parliament.

"The Bill is objectionable to the modern medicine and the entire fraternity," Speaking with ANI, chief secretary of junior doctors association, Gandhi hospital, Dr Arjun said,

 

Dr Arjun requested the Centre to rectify and amend the Bill, as it is related to public health.

General Secretary of junior doctors association, doctor Navedeep said, "Without discussing or consulting with doctors or any others from the medical fraternity, the lawmakers themselves passed the Bill in Parliament, ignoring its consequences. The strike will be witnessed till the bill is taken back."

The doctors across India, under different banners, today continued their strike in protest against the passage of the NMC Bill.

The Bill will replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) by a National Medical Commission (NMC).

Doctors have also been raising their voices against sections 32 and 15 of the Bill pertaining to licensing of health providers and the entrance exam for post-graduate course/NEXT. They say that the Bill empowers Central government to override any suggestion of the NMC.

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday approved the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019 by a voice vote with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan saying the Bill will go down in history as the biggest reform of the Narendra Modi government.

