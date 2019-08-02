Jaipur college disallows mother to breastfeed her 8-month-old child during exam

A 23-year-old woman from Jaipur was not allowed to breastfeed her eight-month-old baby by college authorities during an examination on Friday. (Representational Image)

Jaipur: A 23-year-old woman from Jaipur was not allowed to breastfeed her eight-month-old baby by college authorities during an examination on Friday. The woman's husband, who was waiting with their infant daughter outside the examination hall stated about the incident.

Nirmala Kumari, who is a resident of a village nearby Bassi was appearing for a supplementary exam history at SS Jain Subodh PG Mahila Mahavidyalaya on Friday between 7 am to 10 am.

Her husband, Kaul Ram Bairwa said that their daughter started crying out of hunger while he was waiting for his wife. Bairwa said that he also requested the on-duty guard to let him inside the premises but he was denied meeting his wife.

“As soon as the guard let me inside premises, I saw a woman inside whom I guessed was a lecturer and asked her if I could get in touch with someone to get the permission. She said that this is not allowed in the college and asked me to leave,” said Bairwa.

“Some other lecturer standing nearby told me that the woman who asked me to leave was a senior authority of the college and I will have to leave if she has said so,” he further added.

The couple's daughter could meet her mother only after the exam finished at 10 am. However, the college principal Dr Pramila Joshi stated that they had to abide by the rules. She also added that the vice principal was very sympathetic with the child and the father.

“The rule says that the examinee cannot meet anyone after the exam is started. Moreover, no one from outside the exam hall can meet the examinee during the exam. We followed the rules and hence we are not at fault,” said Joshi.