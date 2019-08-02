Godavari gives hope, Krishna disappoints: Nagarjunasagar project yet to get inflows

Hyderabad: With heavy rain in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the Krishna and the Godavari rivers are seeing copious inflows, and reservoirs in both Telugu states are slowly filling up.

Karnataka has released 1.9 lakh cusecs from its dams on the Krishna, which have reached the Jurala reservoir and the water is now on its way to the Srisailam reservoir. The Jurala is receiving 1.9 lakh cusecs and is releasing 1.7 lakh cusecs to Srisailam. Against its full reservoir level of 885 feet, Srisailam has water standing at 809.6 feet.

The 9.65-tmc ft Jurala is holding 9 tmc ft of water and power generation has been started from the project. It has supplied water to smaller projects like Bhima.

The Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala projects are still to get inflows and that will happen only after the Srisailam reservoir fills up.

On the Godavari, the inflows are stable. The river was running at 9.9 feet at Dowlaiswaram on Thursday. Around 8 lakh cusecs of inflows are recorded at Dowlaiswaram, 7.85 lakh cusecs were going waste into the sea.

In Telangana state, the Kadem project on the Godavari had 693.8 feet water against the full level of 700 feet. Officials have opened the crest gates and are letting out water.

With huge inflows at Kaleswaram, officials have switched on the pumps to push the water to highland areas. The water has reached Yellampally via Medigadda, Annaram through the Kannepally pump house and Sundilla via the Kasipeta barrage.