Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2019 Godavari gives hope, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Godavari gives hope, Krishna disappoints: Nagarjunasagar project yet to get inflows

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Aug 2, 2019, 1:59 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 1:59 am IST
The Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala projects are still to get inflows and that will happen only after the Srisailam reservoir fills up.
Sundilla Barrage
 Sundilla Barrage

Hyderabad: With heavy rain in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the Krishna and the Godavari rivers are seeing copious inflows, and reservoirs in both Telugu states are slowly filling up.

Karnataka has released 1.9 lakh cusecs from its dams on the Krishna, which have reached the Jurala reservoir and the water is now on its way to the Srisailam reservoir. The Jurala is receiving 1.9 lakh cusecs and is releasing 1.7 lakh cusecs to Srisailam. Against its full reservoir level of 885 feet, Srisailam has water standing at 809.6 feet.

 

The 9.65-tmc ft Jurala is holding 9 tmc ft of water and power generation has been started from the project. It has supplied water to smaller projects like Bhima.

The Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala projects are still to get inflows and that will happen only after the Srisailam reservoir fills up.

On the Godavari, the inflows are stable. The river was running at 9.9 feet at Dowlaiswaram on Thursday. Around 8 lakh cusecs of inflows are recorded at Dowlaiswaram, 7.85 lakh cusecs were going waste into the sea.

In Telangana state, the Kadem project on the Godavari had 693.8 feet water against the full level of 700 feet. Officials have opened the crest gates and are letting out water.

With huge inflows at Kaleswaram, officials have switched on the pumps to push the water to highland areas. The water has reached Yellampally via Medigadda, Annaram through the Kannepally pump house and Sundilla via the Kasipeta barrage.

...
Tags: nagarjunasagar, godavari, srisailam


Latest From Nation

Azam Khan.

Enforcement Directorate books Azam Khan in land grab cases

The official said that the revision of property tax and collection would be done by the corporation simultaneously.

Hyderabad: Special focus on raising property tax

Om Birla

Parliament diary: August 9 programmes may force govt to reconsider extnsn of Session

Meanwhile, in a similar action the ED on Thursday attached assets worth over Rs 480 crore of REI Agro Ltd, a prominent basmati rice processing company.

Rs 1.73 crore assets of J&K trader attached by Enforcement Directorate



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

Since being shared online, it has gone viral with over 12,000 'likes' and thousands of comments. (Photo: Twitter | @pjmdolI)
 

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

Ghost Stories makers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

Scams can come in any number of forms and disguises and you have to ensure that you do not become a victim. (Representational Image)
 

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

Kure Ram had decided to retire in style as his family booked a chopper to fly him home from the Neemka government school, located barely two kilometres away, where he worked for 40 years. (Representational Image)
 

US artist stitches together Trump quotes

The result is the "Tiny Pricks Project," a 900-strong collection of colorful needlework pieces featuring Trumpisms, many of which are currently on display at an exhibition in New York. (Photo: AFP)
 

Stunning iPhone 11 leak reveals it's a must-buy smartphone

A report from Citi Research states that Apple feels it is time to bring the Apple Pencil support to the iPhone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP finally sacks rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Congress supporters demand punishment for the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and justice for Unnao rape survivor in Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI)

Supreme Court gives 7 days for Unnao probe

Supreme Court.

Ban on paan, tobacco inside Jagannath temple comes into effect

As per the new rule, a devotee found with any of these prohibited items inside the premises of the 12th-century shrine in Odisha will have to shell out Rs 500 as a penalty. (Photo: Representational | File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Photo: File

‘Don’t drag me into this’: Priyanka Gandhi certain on not leading Congress

During the meeting when a leader suggested that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra take the reigns to become the next party president, she discouraged the suggestion and asked not to drag her into the matter. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham