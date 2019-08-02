Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2019 Enforcement Director ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Enforcement Directorate books Azam Khan in land grab cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 2, 2019, 3:04 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 3:04 am IST
The Samajwadi Party had alleged that the move was a conspiracy by the Rampur District Magistrate to defame Khan and the university.
Azam Khan.
 Azam Khan.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday registered a criminal case of money laundering against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in connection with multiple alleged land grab cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, the agency has taken cognisance of at least 26 UP police FIRs against the Member of Parliament (MP) to file its Enforcement Case Infor-mation Report (ECIR).

 

The ECIR is the Enforcement Director-ate’s equivalent of a police FIR. Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act have been pressed against Mr Khan and others who are alleged to have grabbed land by threatening extortion, they said.

The ED will probe if the proceeds of the alleged land grab and extortion were used by Mr Khan and others to create personal assets, which could be attached under the PMLA and subsequent prosecution could be launched.

The former  UP minister has been named in the FIRs lodged in connection with the alleged forcible acquisition of land for the Moham-mad Ali Jauhar Univer-sity, of which he is the founder and chancellor.

The Samajwadi Party had alleged that the move was a conspiracy by the Rampur District Magistrate to defame Khan and the university. Rampur MP Khan's name was also put on an online list of “land mafias” by the district administration recently.

...
Tags: azam khan, enforcement directorate, land grab case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The official said that the revision of property tax and collection would be done by the corporation simultaneously.

Hyderabad: Special focus on raising property tax

Om Birla

Parliament diary: August 9 programmes may force govt to reconsider extnsn of Session

Meanwhile, in a similar action the ED on Thursday attached assets worth over Rs 480 crore of REI Agro Ltd, a prominent basmati rice processing company.

Rs 1.73 crore assets of J&K trader attached by Enforcement Directorate

The annual audit report studied contributions or donations, expenditure, liabilities and assets of seven national parties.

BJP’s declared assets increase by 22 per cent in a year



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

Since being shared online, it has gone viral with over 12,000 'likes' and thousands of comments. (Photo: Twitter | @pjmdolI)
 

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

Ghost Stories makers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

Scams can come in any number of forms and disguises and you have to ensure that you do not become a victim. (Representational Image)
 

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

Kure Ram had decided to retire in style as his family booked a chopper to fly him home from the Neemka government school, located barely two kilometres away, where he worked for 40 years. (Representational Image)
 

US artist stitches together Trump quotes

The result is the "Tiny Pricks Project," a 900-strong collection of colorful needlework pieces featuring Trumpisms, many of which are currently on display at an exhibition in New York. (Photo: AFP)
 

Stunning iPhone 11 leak reveals it's a must-buy smartphone

A report from Citi Research states that Apple feels it is time to bring the Apple Pencil support to the iPhone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court orders probe into delay

Supreme Court.

Election Commission orders polls for 4 MLC seats

Election Commission of India.

Conduct autopsy on Linganna: Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Rainwater from Metro tracks damaging roads, says GHMC

The GHMC has found that the HMRL has been directly discharging water into the city roads instead of channelling them to the storm water discharge network.

Hyderabad: Special focus on raising property tax

The official said that the revision of property tax and collection would be done by the corporation simultaneously.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham