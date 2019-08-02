Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2019 CBI forms additional ...
CBI forms additional team to probe Unnao rape survivor's car accident

PTI
Published Aug 2, 2019, 6:03 pm IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 6:03 pm IST
In addition, six top forensic experts from Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory have already reached the crime scene, he said.
The CBI has formed a 20-member additional special team to probe the Unnao rape survivor's accident case, agency spokesperson said on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: The CBI has formed a 20-member additional special team to probe the Unnao rape survivor's accident case, agency spokesperson said on Friday.

In addition, six top forensic experts from Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory have already reached the crime scene, he said. Sources said the forensic team took a Swift car, same as the victim was travelling in when the accident happened on Sunday, with it and has already started recreating the crime scene.

 

The 20-member special team will assist a five-member team in Lucknow which is already probing the case, the spokesperson said.

