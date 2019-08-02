Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2019 Business failures sh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Business failures shouldn't be tabooed: Sitharaman on V G Siddhartha's death

PTI
Published Aug 2, 2019, 9:12 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 9:12 am IST
Sitharaman said that businessmen should get honourable exit or resolution to the problem in letter and spirit of the IBC.
V G Siddhartha's body was found on the banks of the Netravathi river in Karnataka on Wednesday. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Reacting to the death of Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said business failures in the country should not be tabooed, or looked down upon.

Responding to the debate on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said that businessmen should get honourable exit or resolution to the problem in letter and spirit of the IBC.

 

"Business failures in this country should not be tabooed, or looked down. On the contrary, we should give an honourable exit or resolution to the problem in letter and spirit of the IBC," she said.

V G Siddhartha's body was found on the banks of the Netravathi river in Karnataka on Wednesday.

Read | CCD founder's body found on river bank, cops say could be suicide

In a letter purportedly written by him, V G Siddhartha alleged, among other reasons, harassment by the Income Tax Department as cause for his extreme step. The I-T department has denied the charges.

Read | No one was harassed, only followed norms against V G Siddhartha: I-T dept

Jayadev Galla (TDP) said businesses may fail because of economic downturn or business cycle.

Galla also said that accountability of banks need to come under scrutiny.

"Signing of personal guarantee (by industrialist to take loan) is leading to taking extreme action like suicide," he asserted.

Kalyan Banerjee (TMC) said that those who have taken loans from banks, will have to pay.

Pinaki Misra (BJD) referred to the death of the coffee tycoon, saying it is unfortunate that the insolvency law "should continuously continue to grow and expand in our country."

He said it does not bode well for the country because "that is not how you reach the USD 5 trillion mark."

...
Tags: ccd founder, v g siddhartha, income tax, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi


More From Current Affairs

Why keep changing features of notes, coins? Bombay HC asks RBI

The court added that no other country in the world keeps changing size and features of their currency notes so often. (Photo: File)

28,000 more troops being sent to Kashmir, week after 10,000 central forces move in

All major entry and exit points of the city have been taken over by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) with token presence of local police, they said. (Representational Image)

Report by Ayodhya mediation panel to be taken up by SC today

Last year, the court referred the dispute for mediation and had set up the panel. The panel was asked to hold talks to explore an amicable settlement. (Photo: File)

Madras high court stays order of single judge on bike sharing mobile app

Madras high court

Chennai: Mansoor arrested over Remarks against PM, CM

Mansoor Ali Khan
