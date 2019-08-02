Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2019 BJP’s declared ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP’s declared assets increase by 22 per cent in a year

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Aug 2, 2019, 2:56 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 2:56 am IST
The Congress and National Congress Party are two of seven national parties that showed a decline in total value.
The annual audit report studied contributions or donations, expenditure, liabilities and assets of seven national parties.
 The annual audit report studied contributions or donations, expenditure, liabilities and assets of seven national parties.

Hyderabad: In a year’s time, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s total declared assets have grown by 22 per cent. The party owned assets worth Rs 1,213. 13 crore in 2016-17 and that has increased to Rs 1,483.35 crore.

The Congress and National Congress Party are two of seven national parties that showed a decline in total value.

 

The “assets” of a party are fixed assets - movable, such as cash and vehicles, and immovable, such as properties, deposits made, investments, etc.

The Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), an election watch body, studied the audit reports submitted by national parties to the Election Commission of India.
 
The annual audit report studied contributions or donations, expenditure, liabilities and assets of seven national parties.

The list of those whose  assets were calculated as per the accounting standards of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, are the BJP, the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Communist Party of India (CPI), the All India Trinamul Congress, National People’s Party and Communist Party of India (CPI-M).

Explaining the process, Prof Jagdeep Chhokar of the ADR, said, “The team studies the balance sheets of these parties which indicate the accumulated wealth in form of cash, bank investments, properties (both movable and immovable). The assets were also calculated keeping in mind the ‘liabilities’ of a political party, which include borrowings from banks, unsecured loans, access to overdraft facilities.”

The report indicated that the average total assets declared by the seven national parties during FY 2016-17 amounted to Rs 465.83 crore, which increased to `493.81 crore in FY 2017-18. While the total liabilities declared by the national parties totalled Rs 514.99 crore, an average of Rs 73.57 crore per party (loans). The INC declared the highest liabilities of Rs 461.73 crore.

“National parties failed to adhere to the ICAI guidelines that direct parties to declare details of the financial institutions, banks or agencies from whom loans were taken. The guidelines specify that the parties should state the ‘terms of repayment of term loans’ on the basis of due date such as a year, 1-5 years or payable after 5 years. Which they have not done. Also, the income expenditure of political parties are rarely assessed; even the authenticity of the accounts submitted is doubtful. There should be more transparency in the funds received, spent, and withheld by the parties,” Prof Chhokar said.

...
Tags: bharatiya janata party, owned assets, congress
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

District medical and health officers recorded only 70 dengue cases in July but doctors state that the number is higher.

Hyderabad: Dengue, diarrohea cases on rise

Azam Khan.

Enforcement Directorate books Azam Khan in land grab cases

The official said that the revision of property tax and collection would be done by the corporation simultaneously.

Hyderabad: Special focus on raising property tax

Om Birla

Parliament diary: August 9 programmes may force govt to reconsider extnsn of Session



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

Since being shared online, it has gone viral with over 12,000 'likes' and thousands of comments. (Photo: Twitter | @pjmdolI)
 

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

Ghost Stories makers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

Scams can come in any number of forms and disguises and you have to ensure that you do not become a victim. (Representational Image)
 

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

Kure Ram had decided to retire in style as his family booked a chopper to fly him home from the Neemka government school, located barely two kilometres away, where he worked for 40 years. (Representational Image)
 

US artist stitches together Trump quotes

The result is the "Tiny Pricks Project," a 900-strong collection of colorful needlework pieces featuring Trumpisms, many of which are currently on display at an exhibition in New York. (Photo: AFP)
 

Stunning iPhone 11 leak reveals it's a must-buy smartphone

A report from Citi Research states that Apple feels it is time to bring the Apple Pencil support to the iPhone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court orders probe into delay

Supreme Court.

Election Commission orders polls for 4 MLC seats

Election Commission of India.

Conduct autopsy on Linganna: Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Rainwater from Metro tracks damaging roads, says GHMC

The GHMC has found that the HMRL has been directly discharging water into the city roads instead of channelling them to the storm water discharge network.

Hyderabad: IMA eyes legal recourse

All India Institute of Medial Sciences (AIIMS)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham