As LoC heats up again, Army Chief Bipin Rawat rushed to Kashmir Valley

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Aug 2, 2019, 2:39 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 2:39 am IST
Gen. Rawat holds meets with top military commanders, gov.
Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat, along with Northern Command Chief Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh and Chinar Corps Commander Lt. Gen. K.J.S. Dhillon, meets J&K Governor, Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Thursday.
 Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat, along with Northern Command Chief Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh and Chinar Corps Commander Lt. Gen. K.J.S. Dhillon, meets J&K Governor, Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Thursday.

SRINAGAR: Army chief, general Bipin Rawat, on Thursday held a series of meetings with top military commanders here to review the security situation in Kashmir Valley and along the Line of Control (LoC) which has witnessed exchanges of heavy fire between the facing troops over the past few days.

One such meeting was held at Srinagar’s Badami Bagh Cantonment during which the Corps commander briefed him on the overall situation in the valley and major operational, informational, logistical and administrative issues involving the Corps.

 

He also along with Northern Command Chief Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh and Srinagar-based Chinar Corps Commander Lt. Gen. K.J.S. Dhillon met Jammu and Kashmir governor, Satya Pal Malik, at Raj Bhavan here to discuss the overall security situation of the state and other related issues.

Gen. Rawat, who is on a two-day visit to Kashmir, earlier visited the Army formations and units deployed in Northern parts of the valley. He was briefed by the local Army commanders on the prevailing security situation in the border districts of Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipore and the measures initiated by the Army to ensure close coordination with all government agencies towards maintaining vigil and peace in the valley, a defence spokesman here said.

“During his interaction with the soldiers on the ground, he lauded them for their high levels of morale and motivation,” the spokesman said. He added that the Army chief reinforced the need “for remaining prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively”.

The Army Chief also visited the Army Goodwill School at Mazbug outside the Northwestern town of Sopore to interact with the students and staff.

