Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2019
Nation, Current Affairs

Amarnath Yatris, tourists advised to curtail their stay in Valley: J&K govt

PTI
Published Aug 2, 2019, 4:09 pm IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 4:42 pm IST
The Principal Secretary (Home) issued a security advisory, saying pilgrims and tourists may 'return as soon as possible'.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday asked Amarnath Yatris and tourists to immediately make necessary arrangements to cut short their stay in the Valley and return as soon as possible in the wake of intelligence inputs of "specific terror threats" to the pilgrimage.

The Principal Secretary (Home) issued a security advisory, saying pilgrims and tourists "may curtail their stay" and "return as soon as possible".

 

"Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible," it said.

Amarnath Yatra from Jammu route has been suspended till August 4, due to inclement weather.

