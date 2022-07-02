Rains lash Nellore city and rural segments

A scooterist uses a polythene sheet to protect himself as vehicles ply on a waterlooged road amid monsoon rains. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Nellore: The Nellore rural constituency recorded the highest rainfall of 7.3cm, followed by Nellore urban with 6cm, Kovur with 5.8cm, Indukurpeta 5.7cm, Vidavalur 5.2 cm, Kodavalur 4.2cm, Allur 3.9cm, Dagadarthi 3.4 cm, Buchireddypalem 2.8cm and Sangam and AS Peta mandals around 2.2cm.

The Kandukuru constituency also recorded rainfall with Voletivaripalem recording the highest of 7.3cm while the lowest was 5.2cm in Ulavapadu. The average rainfall was 13.4cm in the district during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday.