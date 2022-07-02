Modi’s city meet will boost BJP in state: Gudur

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Friday stated that the Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the public, would boost the party cadres to strive in bringing the party into power in the ensuing general elections.

Reddy said more than 10 lakh people would attend the public meeting as all villages and towns of the state would move to the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad to attend the programme. He said the people of the state were eager to hear the message of the Prime Minister.

He said the Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha would turn out to be the biggest meeting ever to take place in the history of Hyderabad and Telangana. He said the Telangana people were vexed with the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government and its failures. He made it clear that people had been pinning their hopes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the state which had been grossly undermined in the past eight years. People were convinced with the victories being achieved by the Prime Minister in the past eight years all over the country.