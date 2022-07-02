  
India’s largest floating solar plant commissioned at NTPC Ramagundam

NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jul 2, 2022
Updated Jul 2, 2022, 12:06 am IST
The 100 MW Floating Solar PV project is equipped with cutting-edge technology and environmentally friendly features
With the completion of the 100-MW solar PV project at Ramagundam, the Southern Region's total commercially operating floating solar capacity increased to 217 MW. (PIB Image)
 With the completion of the 100-MW solar PV project at Ramagundam, the Southern Region's total commercially operating floating solar capacity increased to 217 MW. (PIB Image)

HYDERABAD: The 100-MW floating solar photovoltaic (PV) project, the country’s largest floating solar plant, in Telangana has become fully operational, NTPC announced on Friday.

The 100 MW Floating Solar PV project in Ramagundam, which is the largest project of its kind in the nation, is equipped with cutting-edge technology and environmentally friendly features. With the completion of the 100-MW solar PV project at Ramagundam, the Southern Region's total commercially operating floating solar capacity increased to 217 MW.

Naresh Anand, regional executive director of NTPC (Southern region), congratulated team Ramagundam on reaching the milestone and reaffirmed NTPC's commitment to renewable energy. According to him, the most evident benefit from an environmental standpoint is the minimal amount of land needed, largely for accompanying evacuation plans. Additionally, he added, the presence of floating solar panels lowers the rate of water evaporation from water bodies, aiding in water conservation.

Earlier, NTPC announced the commercial operation of two floating solar projects: 25 MW at Simhadri in Andhra Pradesh and 92 MW at Kayamkulam in Kerala.

