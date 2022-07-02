  
Nation Current Affairs 02 Jul 2022 Army and Navy recrui ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Army and Navy recruitment process under Agnipath starts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Jul 2, 2022, 7:10 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2022, 7:10 am IST
The Indian Army plans to recruit 40,000 soldiers under the Agnipath scheme in the current financial year in two batches
(L-2R) Chief of Indian Army staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar pose for pictures during a press conference in New Delhi on June 14, 2022, to announce the new Agnipath scheme under which soldiers across the three military services will be recruited and will be called Agniveers. (Photo: AFP)
 (L-2R) Chief of Indian Army staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar pose for pictures during a press conference in New Delhi on June 14, 2022, to announce the new Agnipath scheme under which soldiers across the three military services will be recruited and will be called Agniveers. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Indian Army and Navy on Friday opened online registration for hiring of soldiers and sailors under the new four year tenure Agnipath scheme.

The Indian Army plans to recruit 40,000 soldiers under the Agnipath scheme in the current financial year in two batches.  Some 25,000 Agniveers will join in the first batch in December for training and in second batch around 15,000 will join in February 2023.

Indian Army will start recruitment rallies, for those who have registered themselves online, in the second week of August. The combined entry exams for the first batch will be held on October 16 and November 13. The first batch is expected to report to units after completion of training by July, 2023.

While the Indian Navy has started the online registration process on Friday, the application window will be open from July 15-30. The exams and physical tests will be held in mid-October. Navy plans to hire 3,000 Agniveers in the current financial year.

Indian Air Force (IAF) has already started recruitment process under the Agnipath scheme by opening the registration window on 24 June. Till now some three lakh candidates have registered themselves.

The online registration for air force is open till July 5.  The online exam for air force will be held between July 24-31. Provisional select list is expected to be out by December 1.

...
Tags: agnipath scheme, agniveers, indian army, indian air force (iaf), indian naval force
Location: India, Delhi


Horoscope 02 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Nupur Sharma. (PTI)

SC slams Nupur Sharma; says she 'must apologise to nation'

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis take charge at Mantralaya (the state secretariat), in Mumbai, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (PTI)

Shinde to face floor test Monday; new Speaker election tomorrow

Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R). (Photo: PIB/File)

Modi speaks to Putin on trade; calls for talks on Ukraine war

Alluri Seetharama Raju. (Photo: Wikipedia)

No Seetha, no woman in Seetharama Raju’s life



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 held for conspiring murder of Udaipur tailor: Police

People pay their respects to slain Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was allegedly killed by two Muslim men for supporting a former spokeswoman of the railing Bharatiya Janta Party for her remarks about the Prophet Mohammed, in Udaipur on June 30, 2022. (AFP)

Modi speaks to Putin on trade; calls for talks on Ukraine war

Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R). (Photo: PIB/File)

Day after Uddhav's resignation, BJP to hold meetings to decide next course of action

Former Maharashtra CM and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis leaves after attending a party meeting, at Taj President Hotel in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Droupadi Murmu in Delhi ahead of filing nomination papers

NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu being greeted by supporters as she arrives at Biju Patnaik International Airport to leave for New Delhi, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

ED grills Rahul Gandhi for 9 hours on third day

Congress leaders sit on a dharna outside the AICC office against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->