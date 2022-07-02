4 workers of oil refinery unit fall ill after exposure to gas

Four workers of Imami Agritech Ltd, an edible oil factory, fell seriously ill after they were exposed to noxious gases while cleaning the drainage area of the plant at Pantapalem in Muthukuru mandal. (DC representational Photo)

Nellore: Four workers of Imami Agritech Ltd, an edible oil factory, fell seriously ill after they were exposed to noxious gases while cleaning the drainage area of the plant at Pantapalem in Muthukuru mandal on Friday.

The workers were shifted to a corporate hospital in Nellore for treatment and their condition certified to be stable.

The oil refining unit processes palm oil. Workers rushed out when they felt suffocation while cleaning the sludge that had been separated from oil and deposited in tubs.

Police said three workers fell unconscious while another complained about giddiness. They were shifted to Nellore for treatment. A case has been booked against the oil firm.

District collector Chakradhar Babu has asked the RDO, Nellore, to probe the incident.

Nearly 10 oil refineries exist close to Krishnapatnam port and the local population has been expressing concern over the lack of safety measures in these units.

Locals said such incidents are common in the area.

Political leaders who visited the spot said workers saved their lives by running away from there. They said the management of these plants should ensure safety of their workers as also the local population.