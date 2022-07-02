3 MLAs of AP get infected with Coronavirus

VIJAYAWADA: Three MLAs of Andhra Pradesh have got infected from Covid-19. They are Mangalagiri legislator Alla Ramakrishna Reddy of YSR Congress, former home minister Mekatothi Sucharita and Gannavaram TD rebel MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi.

After testing positive for Coronavirus, Ramakrishna Reddy said he is taking treatment under home isolation. He requested those who have come into contact with him in past few days to get themselves tested.

Former home minister and MLA Sucharita is also in home isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. TD rebel MLA Vamsi who got infected by the virus is undergoing treatment in Hyderabad.

The news of Covid cases among ruling party legislators is a cause for worry, as it comes before the YSRC plenary scheduled on July 8 and July 9. Party leadership has issued instructions asking all its MLAs to get tested before attending the plenary.

The TD rebel legislator had gone to Punjab, where he took ill. After reaching Hyderabad, he tested positive for Coronavirus and has gone under home isolation.