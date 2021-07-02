Nation Current Affairs 02 Jul 2021 WhatsApp faces glitc ...
WhatsApp faces glitches for over one hour

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jul 2, 2021, 6:45 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2021, 6:52 am IST
According to IT experts, the problem could have been caused by some problem at the WhatsApp server network
Many people have complained that they could not download photos or forwarded videos at 10 pm. The issue got resolved after one hour. (Representational image: AFP)
 Many people have complained that they could not download photos or forwarded videos at 10 pm. The issue got resolved after one hour. (Representational image: AFP)

Hyderabad: Popular messaging app WhatsApp was paralysed for some time on Thursday evening, which was purportedly caused by a glitch in its server.
Many people have complained that they could not download photos or forwarded videos at 10 pm. The issue got resolved after one hour.

According to IT experts, the problem could have been caused by some problem at the WhatsApp server network.

 

Amar Daniel, a software professional in Hyderabad, “Popular social networking sites will have the most high-end servers with high-security firewalls. Sometimes, these servers might encounter some errors due to software bugs,  which don’t allow a user to download heavy files.”

He also added, “Though companies like WhatsApp take utmost care, it could become the target of malware attack. Even it happens, the errors are rectified within no time, but it gets noticed by some users.”

Rajesh Agnoor, an executive producer in a film production house, said. “I found it difficult to download videos or photos for one hour beginning from 10 pm. But  I thought  it was a problem with my phone.”

 

Ravikanth, an HR executive of a private firm, said, “We rarely encounter such glitches at WhatsApp. Even some errors occur, I guess we blame the network or the mobile phone.”

