Nation Current Affairs 02 Jul 2021 VP Naidu calls for f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

VP Naidu calls for fast-tracking of genome sequencing of new COVID-19 variants

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2021, 6:16 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2021, 6:16 pm IST
VP Venkaiah Naidu referred to the need for strong collaborative arrangements between institutions and added that LaCONES-CCMB
Naidu pointed out species jump of a virusfrom humans to animals or vice versacould lead to new variants and pose fresh challenges in the ongoing fight against the pandemic. (PTI Photo)
 Naidu pointed out species jump of a virusfrom humans to animals or vice versacould lead to new variants and pose fresh challenges in the ongoing fight against the pandemic. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called for fast-tracking of genome sequencing of new COVID-19 variants to speed up finding suitable vaccines and drugs.

The Vice President visited the CSR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology's LaCONES (Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species) facility here and witnessed a presentation by Scientist-in-charge of LACONES.

 

Addressing scientists and research scholars, Naidu observed that sequencing, as an adjunctive tool, plays a critical role in identifying the emergence of new viral mutations and thus helps combat the spread of Covid-19, an official release said.

It would also help in timely interventions, he added.

Stating that the need for genome sequencing of new variants becomes crucial in the light of reports of some big cats contracting COVID-19 in a few zoos in the country, Naidu pointed out species jump of a virusfrom humans to animals or vice versacould lead to new variants and pose fresh challenges in the ongoing fight against the pandemic.

 

He also stressed the need for strengthening international collaborations by research institutions to study the feasibility of developing a universal vaccine that could neutralise various SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Appealing to the people to shed vaccine hesitancy, he reiterated that vaccines made in India are safe and effective and everyone should get vaccinated and encourage others to do so too.

He called for cultural and sporting icons to become active partners in the drive and motivate people to go for vaccination.

"Vaccination drive should become a national movement," he stressed.

 

Complimenting CCMB for its contribution to the cause of COVID-19 mitigation, Naidu referred to the need for strong collaborative arrangements between institutions and added that LaCONES-CCMB, was rightly positioned to make linkages at both national and international levels, to understand the emergence of infectious diseases and prevent such pandemics in the future.

...
Tags: venkaiah naidu, covid-19 variants in india, genome sequencing
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (Photo: DMK - Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam)

TN CM Stalin gives Rs 5 lakh assistance to yesteryear Tamil top star's kin

There was no official comment on the incident. (Photo: AFP/File)

Drone spotted over Indian mission in Islamabad; India lodges protest

The ministry said 34,00,76,232 vaccine doses were administered as per the provisional report till 7 am, with over 42 lakh (42,64,123) doses being given in a span of 24 hours. (AFP Photo)

Over 34 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India till date

Karnataka Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu.

K'taka Minister distances himself from aide after arrest for misusing CM's son's name



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Over 34 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India till date

The ministry said 34,00,76,232 vaccine doses were administered as per the provisional report till 7 am, with over 42 lakh (42,64,123) doses being given in a span of 24 hours. (AFP Photo)

Dr Reddy's denied approval for Phase 3 trials of Sputnik Light Covid vaccine

A medical worker holds a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19. (Photo:AP/File)

Zydus Cadila applies for emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine

An approval for Zydus' vaccine, ZyCoV-D, would make it the fifth vaccine authorized for use in India. (Representational image: AP)

'Not much data on Delta plus to suggest it's more infectious, causes more deaths'

All India Institute of Medical Sciences director Dr Randeep Guleria (ANI)

Severed carcass of leopard found near a village in Chittoor district

According to forest officials, the 10-11-year-old leopardess got entangled in a snare set up by poachers in the reserve forest area close to the village. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham