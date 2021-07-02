Nation Current Affairs 02 Jul 2021 No RT-PCR report for ...
No RT-PCR report for travellers from Kerala to Karnataka, vaccine certificate enough

ANI
Published Jul 2, 2021, 9:07 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2021, 9:07 am IST
Vaccination certificate of having received at least one dose will be exempted form producing RT-PCR certificate
The Karnataka government made it mandatory for travellers entering the state from Kerala via rail, road or air. (Photo: PTI)
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday said that passengers from Kerala with at least one dose of COVID 19 vaccine certificates will be exempted from producing negative RT-PCR reports, as the state has taken special surveillance measures for people coming from Kerala.

According to the order regarding special surveillance measures for persons arriving from Kerala, vaccination certificate of having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be exempted form producing RT-PCR certificate.

 

Earlier in its order on Thursday, the Karnataka government made it mandatory for travellers entering the state from Kerala via rail, road or air to produce the RT-PCR negative not be older than 72 hours or a vaccination certificate of at least one dose, as the State has taken up special surveillance measures in the wake of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 being reported from several districts of Kerala.

However, an exemption has been provided to the people who have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, constitutional functionaries, health workers and children below two years of age. In case of dire emergency situation like death in the family and medical requirements, the passengers shall be allowed even without these requirements after collecting their swabs along with details of identity.

 

...
