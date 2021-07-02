Nation Current Affairs 02 Jul 2021 TN CM Stalin gives R ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TN CM Stalin gives Rs 5 lakh assistance to yesteryear Tamil top star's kin

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2021, 4:04 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2021, 4:04 pm IST
Stalin gave an order allotting a Tamil Nadu Housing Board apartment here on lower rent to Sairam and his family, the beneficiaries
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (Photo: DMK - Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam)
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (Photo: DMK - Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday handed over a cheque for Rs five lakh, a one-time financial assistance, to the great grandson of M K Thyagaraja Bhagavatar, yesteryear superstar of Tamil cinema.

Also, Stalin gave an order allotting a Tamil Nadu Housing Board apartment here on lower rent to Sairam and his family, the beneficiaries.

 

Sairam, along with his family members received the financial assistance and the order at the Secretariat.

Bhagavatar is the first superstar of Tamil cinema and the colossus of Tamil tinsel world during the pre-independence days. 'Haridas' was among his most successful films and is known for its non-stop run for three years from 1944 to 1946 in two cinemas here.

...
Tags: m k stalin, financial assistance
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, seeks Bharat Ratna for Indian doctors

Train services will be available from 7 am to 8 pm on all days from July 5. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka's Namma Metro Train Services to be available on all days from tomorrow

Presently, Reshma is in judicial custody. (Photo: Representational)

Prank on Facebook goes wrong as three lives lost in Kerala

Uttarakhand CM designate Pushkar Singh Dhami with former chief minister TS Rawat, in Dehradun. (Photo: PTI)

Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as Uttarakhand chief minister today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Over 34 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India till date

The ministry said 34,00,76,232 vaccine doses were administered as per the provisional report till 7 am, with over 42 lakh (42,64,123) doses being given in a span of 24 hours. (AFP Photo)

Kerala, the gateway of monsoon, receives deficient rainfall

Based on the present synoptic features, fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep during the first week of July. (Photo by arrangement)

India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent

Valerie Marie Jeanne, a French national, gets her second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Dharmsala. (Photo: AP)

Ker HC refuses to stay further proceedings in sedition case against Ayesha Sulthana

Sulthana was interrogated by the Kavaratti police thrice last week in connection with the case. (Twitter)

Kerala health workers to be trained in child care in view of possible COVID 3rd wave

She said the training programme would help health workers to gain the necessary skills required to work in the fields of emergency, intensive care and neonatal care. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham