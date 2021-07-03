Nation Current Affairs 02 Jul 2021 No more boat rides f ...
No more boat rides from Rajamahendravaram to Bhadradri

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 3, 2021, 2:20 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2021, 2:20 am IST
Instead, tourists now need to reach Gandi Pochamma temple in Devipatnam mandal, Peratalapalli or Polavaram to start their river journey
Rajamahendravaram can no more be the boarding point for Bhadrachalam because most part of cofferdam has been constructed at Polavaram. (DC Image/ Narayana Rao)
 Rajamahendravaram can no more be the boarding point for Bhadrachalam because most part of cofferdam has been constructed at Polavaram. (DC Image/ Narayana Rao)

KAKINADA: Tourists from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and also other states are no longer able to take a boat ride over River Godavari from Rajamahendravaram to Bhadrachalam because of the Polavaram Project.

Instead, they need to reach Gandi Pochamma temple in Devipatnam mandal, Peratalapalli or Polavaram in West Godavari district to start their river journey to Lord Rama’s temple in Bhadradri.

 

Rajamahendravaram can no more be the boarding point for Bhadrachalam because most part of cofferdam has been constructed at Polavaram. It is thus not possible for boats from Rajamahendravaram to sail through.

Department of Ports has given permission to 24 boats, including two belonging to AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), and 15 launches to ride on River Godavari. Irrigation Department is carrying out a bathymetric survey to identify the safest route over the river.

Boat operators have in the interim offered to start river rides in backwaters of Polavaram Dam on River Godavari. They have also sent proposals to the APTDC. But the corporation is yet to take a decision.

 

Boat operators have requested the state government to develop a dockyard and set up jetties at Polavaram for promoting tourism. A boat operator G. Muralikrishna said the dockyard will become an attractive point at the Polavaram project site, which will be full of backwaters.

Tourists will also be able to see the scenic Papikondalu and enjoy their river ride.

...
