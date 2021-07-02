Nation Current Affairs 02 Jul 2021 K'taka Minister ...
K'taka Minister distances himself from aide after arrest for misusing CM's son's name

Published Jul 2, 2021, 2:40 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2021, 2:40 pm IST
Meanwhile, Vijayendra tweeted on Friday asking people to be careful with those who misused his and the minister's name
Karnataka Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu on Friday distanced himself from his alleged close aide Rajanna, a day after his arrest on a complaint by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son and BJP state vice-president B Y Vijayendra that he had misused his name and cheated people.

Rajanna (40) was arrested from a hotel here by the Central Crime Branch sleuths on Thursday for allegedly cheating some people after convincing them he was close to Vijayendra, police said.

 

"Raju (Rajanna) is known to me but he is not my personal assistant. I will speak to the Chief Minister and Vijayendra," Sriramulu told reporters here.

He insisted that he is not aware of "anything" related to Rajanna and his dealings.

"Since the matter is under investigation, it will be inappropriate for me to speak on this issue but no one should misuse anyone's name," Sriramulu said.

The Minister said he got to know about Rajanna's arrest from the media and added that he would comment after the investigation is completed.

 

"I am not the person who protects culprits. Let the investigation be over," Sriramulu said.

When asked what was Rajanna's job in his office, Rajanna said he was never assigned any official work and he was only known to him.

Meanwhile, Vijayendra tweeted on Friday asking people to be careful with those who misused his and the minister's name.

"While in public life, we cannot doubt those seeking aid. But we cannot afford to be careless. Trouble is often compounded by fraudsters who misuse the name. It is also used by the opponents as a tool to defame," Vijayendra said.

 

He also said the police have taken action on a complaint made with an intention to prevent people from getting cheated and to protect his dignity.

"I appeal to the people to be aware of those who misuse and defame the names of leaders in the public sphere, including myself," Vijayendra said.

Meanwhile, police sources said Rajanna had "good contacts" with some contractors and officers.

