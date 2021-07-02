Nation Current Affairs 02 Jul 2021 Kerala, the gateway ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala, the gateway of monsoon, receives deficient rainfall

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2021, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2021, 1:24 pm IST
Thirteen of the total 14 districts of the southern state received deficient rainfall while only one district received normal rains
Based on the present synoptic features, fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep during the first week of July. (Photo by arrangement)
 Based on the present synoptic features, fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep during the first week of July. (Photo by arrangement)

Thiruvananthapuram: Though it has almost been a month after the South West Monsoon made its footfall, Kerala, the gateway of monsoon into the mainland of the country, has received deficient rainfall so far, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Thirteen of the total 14 districts of the southern state received deficient rainfall while only one district received normal rains during the period from June 1-30, it said.

 

The neighbouring union territory Lakshadweep and Mahe, part of union territory of Puducherry, also received deficient rainfall during the period.

However, the monsoon is likely to be normal in the country in July, the weather agency said.

"Out of 14 districts in Kerala, 1 district received normal rainfall and the other 13 districts received deficient rainfall (during this year's monsoon season from June 1 to 30). Lakshadweep and Mahe received deficient rainfall," K Santhosh, Head, IMD unit here, said in a bulletin.

Based on the present synoptic features, fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep during the first week of July.

 

"Cumulatively, normal rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe and above normal rainfall is likely over Lakshadweep during the first week," he said.

Though the normal onset date for the monsoon in Kerala, which marks the commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country, was June 1, it arrived two days late this year.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra had said on Thursday that though the rainfall is not expected to be good in the first week of July, the precipitation activity is likely to pick up in the second half of the second week of the month.

 

The advancement of the monsoon is unlikely to happen before July 7, he said, adding that since June 19, no progress has been observed in the advancement of the monsoon.

June recorded 10 per cent more rainfall than normal and a large part of it was received between June 3 and 19, he said.

Mid-latitude westerly winds, an unfavourable Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) and the absence of formation of a low pressure system over the north Bay of Bengal are some of the reasons for a break in the monsoon, Mohapatra added.

...
Tags: kerala monsoon, kerala rainfall, india meteorological department (imd), deficient rains
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu.

K'taka Minister distances himself from aide after arrest for misusing CM's son's name

The surge was blamed on the Delta variant and government complacency after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared victory over the virus in January. (AP)

India hits 400,000 coronavirus deaths as vaccinations slow

Sulthana was interrogated by the Kavaratti police thrice last week in connection with the case. (Twitter)

Ker HC refuses to stay further proceedings in sedition case against Ayesha Sulthana

The IIT management said the police is investigating the incident. (Photo: PTI/File)

Charred body of project staff found on IIT Madras campus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent

Valerie Marie Jeanne, a French national, gets her second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Dharmsala. (Photo: AP)

India requests EU to consider Covishield, Covaxin jabs under Green passport scheme

Under this framework, persons who have taken vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be exempted from travel restrictions within the EU. (PTI Photo)

No discussion yet on CM face for 2023, no natives vs migrants divide in K'taka Cong

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)

Army jawan killed in encounter with militants in J-K's Pulwama

One soldier was injured in the initial exchange of firing with militants, the official said. (Representational image: AFP)

Kerala health workers to be trained in child care in view of possible COVID 3rd wave

She said the training programme would help health workers to gain the necessary skills required to work in the fields of emergency, intensive care and neonatal care. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham