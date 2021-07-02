Nation Current Affairs 02 Jul 2021 Kerala health worker ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala health workers to be trained in child care in view of possible COVID 3rd wave

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2021, 11:43 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2021, 11:43 am IST
Kerala government has come up with a programme to prepare health workers to provide emergency and intensive care to children, minister said
She said the training programme would help health workers to gain the necessary skills required to work in the fields of emergency, intensive care and neonatal care. (ANI)
 She said the training programme would help health workers to gain the necessary skills required to work in the fields of emergency, intensive care and neonatal care. (ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: An expert 'baby care' training programme has been started in Kerala to prepare health workers for providing intensive care to children and newborn babies in view of the apprehensions of a third wave of Covid, state Health Minister Veena George said on Friday.

In a post on her Facebook page, the Minister said the training would be imparted on-site to paediatricians and nurses in all the medical colleges in the state and the three-day long first phase of the programme has commenced at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College S A T hospital.

 

Subsequently, such training programmes would be held in other districts of the state under the supervisionof experts in the paediatric department of the medical colleges.

The minister said in her post that the government has come up with a programme to prepare health workers to provide emergency and intensive care to children.

She said the training programme would help health workers to gain the necessary skills required to work in the fields of emergency, intensive care and neonatal care.

George said hospitals are also being prepared to deal with Covid and post-Covid complications in children and steps are underway to get child beds, oxygen systems, ventilators and other monitoring equipment which would be required for providing any additional treatment or care to minors.

 

...
Tags: veena george, kerala health minister, covid third wave, child care, neonatal care, thiruvananthapuram medical college
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

The IIT management said the police is investigating the incident. (Photo: PTI/File)

Charred body of project staff found on IIT Madras campus

Those belonging to age group 18-44 will have to register themselves through the CoWin portal in advance, and walk-in candidates will only be entertained in rural areas. (Representational image: AP)

COVID vaccination for 18-44 age group begins in Telangana

One soldier was injured in the initial exchange of firing with militants, the official said. (Representational image: AFP)

Army jawan killed in encounter with militants in J-K's Pulwama

The bill proposes to amend the Cinematograph Act of 1952 with provisions that empower the Centre with revisionary powers. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kamal Haasan opposes bill to amend Cinematograph Act



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent

Valerie Marie Jeanne, a French national, gets her second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Dharmsala. (Photo: AP)

India requests EU to consider Covishield, Covaxin jabs under Green passport scheme

Under this framework, persons who have taken vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be exempted from travel restrictions within the EU. (PTI Photo)

No discussion yet on CM face for 2023, no natives vs migrants divide in K'taka Cong

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)

Army jawan killed in encounter with militants in J-K's Pulwama

One soldier was injured in the initial exchange of firing with militants, the official said. (Representational image: AFP)

Dr Reddy's denied approval for Phase 3 trials of Sputnik Light Covid vaccine

A medical worker holds a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19. (Photo:AP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham