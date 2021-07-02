Nation Current Affairs 02 Jul 2021 India records 46,617 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2021, 10:14 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2021, 10:14 am IST
The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,00,312 with 853 daily fatalities
 Valerie Marie Jeanne, a French national, gets her second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Dharmsala. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 46,617 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,04,58,251, while the national recovery rate has crossed 97 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,00,312 with 853 daily fatalities.

 

The active cases have further declined to 5,09,637, comprising 1.67 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.01 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A net decline of 13,620 cases has been recorded in the total number of active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 18,80,026 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 41,42,51,520, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.48 per cent. It has been less than five per cent for 25 consecutive days, the ministry said.

 

Weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.57 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 50th consecutive days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,95,48,302, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.31 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

...
Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


