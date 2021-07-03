Nation Current Affairs 02 Jul 2021 Chittoor’s hig ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chittoor’s high Covid rate leaves everyone worried

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 3, 2021, 3:45 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2021, 3:45 am IST
Public health experts suspect that mutant variants of the virus could have resulted in a high transmission rate.
According to sources, the test positivity rate, which is considered by the state government as a barometer for revising curfew restrictions, was more than 10 per cent in 37 out of 67 mandals in the district. (PTI)
 According to sources, the test positivity rate, which is considered by the state government as a barometer for revising curfew restrictions, was more than 10 per cent in 37 out of 67 mandals in the district. (PTI)

Tirupati: Baffled by the increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in nearly 19 mandals in Chittoor district compared to last week, public health experts suspect that mutant variants of the virus could have resulted in a high transmission rate. Chittoor is one of the four districts in the State that is continuing the 6 pm to 6 am curfew.

According to sources, the test positivity rate, which is considered by the state government as a barometer for revising curfew restrictions, was more than 10 per cent in 37 out of 67 mandals in the district. It is said to have increased by at least 5.54 per cent in over 35 PHCs.

 

During the first wave of Covid-19, the district recorded 88,617 cases by the end of 2020. But, in the election month of April, nearly 33,112 cases were reported in the district while in May it more than doubled at 72,417 cases. Similarly, 116 Covid-19 patients succumbed in April and 331 in May, as against 850 deaths in the entire 2020. The district has recorded 597 cases in the last 24 hours as on Friday.

Though the test positivity rate as well as the number of daily infections had come down substantially in the district over the past few weeks, the rate of decline is comparatively slower.

 

A senior health official, who spoke to Deccan Chronicle on condition of anonymity, suspected that the Delta variant, coupled with gaps in tracing and isolation strategies, may have played a role in the high transmission rate in parts of the district.

“This variant is one and a half times more infectious. This could be the main reason for most family members testing positive after one member is infected. We can’t confirm this now, as the evidence should come from genomic sequencing”, he added.

At present, samples of Covid patients from the district are being sent to labs in other states and the reports come quite late. The delay has made it difficult for the authorities to ascertain as to which variant is more damaging. For instance, in the case of the first Delta plus variant found in Tirupati, the person’s sample was sent to Hyderabad’s CCMB on April 5 and the result was out on June 23.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh covid, covid new strain
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 03 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Forest officials negotiate with the villagers for the land. (DC)

Encroachers threaten to set forest officials afire

The NIA plea to invoke Section 16 and Section 18 of The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019 was accepted by the court. (Representational image: PTI)

Darbhanga railway station blast case: NIA gets custody of 2 accused LeT terrorists

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. (ANI)

IAF erupts as Chief of Defence Staff calls it Army's 'supporting' force

Polavaram project spillway (PTI)

All-party team visits Polavaram; seeks justice for tribals



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

VP Naidu calls for fast-tracking of genome sequencing of new COVID-19 variants

Naidu pointed out species jump of a virusfrom humans to animals or vice versacould lead to new variants and pose fresh challenges in the ongoing fight against the pandemic. (PTI Photo)

Narada case: Calcutta HC allows affidavits of Mamata Banerjee, Moloy Ghatak

A five-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court was hearing the Narada case. (Photo: Facebook)

'Not much data on Delta plus to suggest it's more infectious, causes more deaths'

All India Institute of Medical Sciences director Dr Randeep Guleria (ANI)

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy writes to Smriti: Centre urged to expedite nod for Disha law

Central minister for women and child development Smriti Irani. (PTI Photo)

Jagan urges PM Modi to allow procurement of vaccines not lifted by private hospitals

A health worker collects a blood sample of a sanitation worker during a free health checkup at a makeshift camp, amid the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham