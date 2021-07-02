Nation Current Affairs 02 Jul 2021 Army jawan killed in ...
Army jawan killed in encounter with militants in J-K's Pulwama

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2021, 10:57 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2021, 11:01 am IST
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hanjin village in Rajpora area of Pulwama district
One soldier was injured in the initial exchange of firing with militants, the official said. (Representational image: AFP)
 One soldier was injured in the initial exchange of firing with militants, the official said. (Representational image: AFP)

Srinagar: An Army jawan was killed in an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hanjin village in Rajpora area of the district, following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

 

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

One soldier was injured in the initial exchange of firing with militants, the official said, adding that the jawan succumbed to injuries at a hospital here.

He said three to four ultras were believed to be trapped in the encounter.

...
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


