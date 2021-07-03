Andhra Pradesh Govt owes Rs.12.28 crore to midday meal agencies

Midday meals bills are due to agencies from February to April 19 for elementary schools and for tenth class students until the end of April. (Representational image)

Kadapa: Agencies serving midday meals to school children in Kadapa district are getting increasingly worried in the absence of timely release funds by the state government. They feel that they are caught in huge debts, which is close to Rs 12.28 crore.

There are 715 upper primary and high schools in the district, with an overall student-strength of 1,34,136. The 2,569 primary schools boast of 1,29,584 students. Roughly Rs 7.5 crore for upper primary and high schools and Rs 3.48 crore for 2,569 primary schools are due to midday meals agencies, which number around 5,745 with a staff strength of 7,298. These assistants are paid monthly honorarium and the dues have touched Rs 1.3 crore.

Schools remained closed last year due to corona, and some opened partially in November. Midday meals bills are due to agencies from February to April 19 for elementary schools and for tenth class students until the end of April.

District education officials plead helplessness. "We have nothing in our hands and funds will be credited directly to the accounts of the agencies," they said, adding that they would take up the matter to the higher-ups.