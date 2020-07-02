100th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

605,180

18,198

Recovered

359,896

11,515

Deaths

17,848

412

Maharashtra180298931548053 Tamil Nadu94049529261264 Delhi89802599922803 Gujarat33318240381869 Uttar Pradesh2405616629718 West Bengal1917012528683 Rajasthan1831214574421 Telangana173578082267 Karnataka165148065253 Andhra Pradesh152526988193 Haryana1494110499240 Madhya Pradesh1386110655581 Bihar10204781173 Assam8956583212 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur12605790 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4463676 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
Nation Current Affairs 02 Jul 2020 BJP's Uma Bhart ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP's Uma Bharti appears in person before CBI court in Babri Masjid demolition case

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2020, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2020, 12:46 pm IST
The 61-year-old saffron clad BJP leader is the 19th accused to depose before the court.
File image of BJP leader Uma Bharti.
 File image of BJP leader Uma Bharti.

Lucknow: Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti Thursday appeared in person before a special court here conducting trial in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case.      

The special CBI court is currently recording the statements of 32 accused under CrPC section 313 (court's power to examine the accused), a stage in the trial that follows the examination of prosecution witnesses.

 

The 61-year-old saffron clad BJP leader is the 19th accused to depose before the court in the over 27-year-old case. Thirteen other alleged accused, including former deputy prime minister LK Advani and senior BJP leaders MM Joshi and Kalyan Singh are yet to be examined at this stage. Their lawyers have indicated to the CBI court that they prefer to appear through video conferencing. 

The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished in December 1992 by 'kar sevaks' who claimed that an ancient Ram temple had stood on the same site. The CBI court is conducting day-to-day hearings to complete the trial by August 31, as directed by the Supreme Court.

...
Tags: babri masjid demolition, babri masjid demolition case, uma bharti, allahabad high court, cbi court


Latest From Nation

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (PTI)

Ravi Shankar Prasad terms ban on Chinese apps India's 'digital strike'

The Andhra Pradesh High Court Complex at Amaravati.

After COVID death of judicial officer, AP High Court judges to work from home

Congress leader Ahmed Patel (PTI)

ED questions Congress' Ahmed Patel for the third time in PMLA case

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia arrives at the Raj Bhavan to attend a swearing-in ceremony for the Cabinet expansion of the Madhya Pradesh government, in Bhopal. PTI photo

Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion: 28 ministers inducted into Shivraj cabinet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, Pakistan exchange list of prisoners through diplomatic channels

Representational Image. (PTI)

India's COVID-19 battle: Centre asks states to ramp up testing as virus cases soar

A policeman wearing a PPE kit disinfects an area Samta Nagar police station in Mumbai. PTI photo

Ravi Shankar Prasad terms ban on Chinese apps India's 'digital strike'

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (PTI)

In just five days, India's coronavirus tally jumps by a lakh to breach 6L mark

Tribute to corona frontline workers on National Doctors' Day. (TI)

Sopore terror attack: Forces save 3-year-old from bullets

Police rescue 3-year-old boy from bullets in J-K's Sopore. (ANI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham