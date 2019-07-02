Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

TRS to appoint panels soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 2, 2019, 1:05 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 1:37 am IST
The ruling party does not have any committee since December 2018.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi logo
Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has no disciplinary and other committees except the state executive committee. Before Assembly elections which were held in December 2018, the TRS leadership had dissolved all committees of the party.

TRS frontal organizations for youth, women, labour, farmer and other committees including the party disciplinary committee were also dissolved.

 

The TRS has no official spokespersons and panel of speakers to participate in debates on electronic channels like other political parties. But even after six months, the TRS leadership has not appointed these committees.

TRS senior leaders had sent a proposal to party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasek-har Rao on appointing the disciplinary committee but no action had been taken on this issue.

After the Saarsala incident where Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Koneru Krishna Rao attacked forest officials in erstwhile Adilabad district, the need for a disciplinary committee had come up for discussion in the party.

In the absence of a disciplinary committee, if any party leader violates party discipline, the party head office sends the details to party chief Mr Rao and after his decision to suspend the leader from the party, then the TRS issues press notes to the media in the name of the party general secretary.

A TRS senior leader said that on the issue of Koneru Krishna Rao, the party chief had to take a decision about suspending the accused from the party. He pointed out that this incident had damaged the party’s image.

TRS leaders said in the absence of party frontal organisations, there was a lull in party activities. If the party constitutes state, district and Mandal level frontal organizations, they would become active and campaign for government policies and programmes among the people and would be able to counter attack opposition parties on their allegations on the government, said TRS leaders.

Currently, the TRS is busy with the membership drive of the party. TRS leaders said after the completion of the ongoing party membership drive, the party leadership may appoint committees of all frontal organisations.

The TRS chief had directed party leaders to complete the membership drive by July 20.

Tags: telangana rashtra samithi (trs), chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, assembly elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


