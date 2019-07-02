Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

T'gana: 2 officials attacked for preventing encroachers from ploughing forest land

ANI
Published Jul 2, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
This comes days after Forest Officer C Anitha was allegedly attacked by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti including the brother of an MLA.
The forest officials suffered bruises after they were attacked on Monday night by tribes with sticks. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The forest officials suffered bruises after they were attacked on Monday night by tribes with sticks. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Badradri Kothagudam: Two forest officials were attacked on intervening night of Monday-Tuesday after they stopped encroachers from ploughing the forest land in Gundalapadu Village of Mulalapally Mandal in Badradri Kothagudam district.

This comes days after Forest Officer C Anitha was allegedly attacked by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti including the brother of an MLA.

 

The forest officials suffered bruises after they were attacked on Monday night by tribes with sticks.

According to Superintendent of Police, Sunil Dutt, the forest officials- beat officer Saraiah and section officer lodged a complaint with Mulakalapalli police to take action against the culprits.

On Saturday(June 29), forest officials were allegedly attacked by TRS supporters led by Zilla Parishad Vice Chairman Konaru Krishna when they went to plant saplings at a plot allotted for forest development in Asifabad.

The main accused Krishna, who is the brother of TRS legislator K Konnappa, resigned from the post after the incident.

Two police officers were suspended and 14 people were arrested for allegedly attacking a team of forest officials in Sirpur-Kagaznagar area of Asifabad here on Sunday in which Forest Officer Anitha sustained injuries.

 

