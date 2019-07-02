Cricket World Cup 2019

Telangana High Court order fixing engineering fee structure set aside

Supreme Court comes down heavily on HC for fixing the fee structure on its own.
Hyderabad: The fee structure of private engineering colleges in the city recommended by the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Commission (TAFRC) ought not to have been interfered with by the High Court, ruled the Supreme Court on Monday.

In Vasavi Engineering College Parents Association versus Telangana state and others, the court noted that the fee structure for the three-year block period vide government order dated July 4, 2016 was initially determined by the TAFRC at Rs 86,000 per student and Rs 91,000 per student.

 

The High Court changed this to Rs 97,000 per student in February 4, 2017.

It is this order of the High Court that has been set aside by the Supreme Court.

As per the interim order of June 27, 2017 passed by the High Court, the bank guarantees furnished by the institutions are directed to be kept alive and required to be activated.

Also, action should be taken in accordance with law for protection of the interest of the students, stated the Supreme Court.

The Telangana Parents’ Association’s president N. Narayana, Vasavi Engineering College Parents’ Association’s  president Srinadh and Srinidhi College Parents’ Association’s president Srinivas met TAFRC chairman Justice Swaroop Reddy and held discussions on implementing the Supreme Court judgment on fee regulation.

The parents’ associations had gone to court on the issue of hike in fees by engineering colleges and were supported by the government.

Fees were to be decided for a block period of three years but the colleges were not willing to accept this, therefore, parents moved court. Apart from fees needed for different courses in one package, colleges were demanding additional charges to which parents objected.

