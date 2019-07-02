Cricket World Cup 2019

Pune's Ambegaon wall collapse claims six lives, injures 3

Published Jul 2, 2019
Updated Jul 2, 2019
The incident took place around 1:15 am on Tuesday when the compound wall of the Sinhagad College campus in Pune's Ambegaon crumbled.
'Six people have died while three others sustained injuries after a portion of a compound wall of Sinhgad College collapse here. We will take immediate action against the builder and the one who owns the retaining walls. A risk assessment of 287 sites had been done, this site could not be assessed as no permission was taken for it,' the District Magistrate said. (Photo: ANI)
Pune: At least six people were killed and three others suffered injuries after a portion of a compound wall collapsed here on Tuesday following incessant rains during the past 24 hours, police said.

The incident took place around 1:15 am today when the compound wall of the Sinhagad College campus in Pune's Ambegaon crumbled.

 

"Six people have died while three others sustained injuries after a portion of a compound wall of Sinhgad College collapse here. We will take immediate action against the builder and the one who owns the retaining walls. A risk assessment of 287 sites had been done, this site could not be assessed as no permission was taken for it," the District Magistrate said.

Soon after receiving the information about the incident, police, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are currently underway. So far, six bodies have been recovered by the NDRF.

Police said the identities of the deceased are being ascertained.

This incident comes two days after the Kondhwa wall collapse that claimed 15 lives.

In wake of the very heavy rainfall forecast by the Meteorological department, the state government has declared a public holiday in Mumbai for today and people are advised to stay indoors unless there is an emergency.

Eighteen people lost their lives in Malad on Tuesday in a wall collapse incident triggered due to incessant downpour. Three, including a child, were killed in Kalyan on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday after a wall fell on them.

Tags: pune wall collapse, ambegaon, 6 dead, 3 injured, ndrf
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune


