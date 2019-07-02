Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Ponzi scam: CBI raids 22 locations in West Bengal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 2, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Firm accused of swindling Rs 140 crore from investors.
New Delhi: The CBI on Monday conducted searches at 22 locations in West Bengal, including the offices and residential premises of promoters and directors of New Land Agro Industries, one of the accused companies in a ponzi scam cases being probed by the Central probe agency.

According to sources, search operations which began in the morning, were spread in seven districts — Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah, Bardhaman, Jalpaiguri, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur and Kolkata. The firm is accused of swindling Rs 140 crore from gullible investors who deposited their savings in the schemes of the company upon being promised lucrative returns, they added. The investors were not repaid their money at the time of maturity, they alleged. The Supreme Court had directed the CBI to probe all the companies allegedly involved in the ponzi scam, then being probed by a SIT of West Bengal police, sources said. It was alleged in the complaint that over 250 agents, who had deposited approximately Rs 1 crore each, were cheated by the promoters and directors of the agency.

 

The CBI had booked the company and its chairman Dipankar Dey, managing directors Koushik Roy, Pinku Kumar Das, Sourabh Dey, Prasenjit Sarkar and Kartick Charan, besides CEO Sourabh Dutta, and others, including Arup Kumar Ghosh, Ashish Ghosh, Arun Das and Suraj Jain, sources said. Ponzi scam in West Bengal, Odisha and North East India was unearthed after deposit schemes run by Saradha Group failed to give returns to investors, sources said. Its chairman and managing director Sudipto Sen was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir by the West Bengal police, they said.

The scam, which came to be known as Saradha Scam, showed glaring collusion of ponzi scheme runners and politicians prompting the apex court to hand over the probe to the CBI.

