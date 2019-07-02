Cricket World Cup 2019

Jolt to Karnataka govt as 2 Congress MLAs quit

Bengaluru: The ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition received the biggest jolt of its 13-month-long tenure when two Congress MLAs and former ministers —Anand Singh (Vijaya-nagar) and Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak)—announced their resignation from the Legislative Assembly, on Monday.

Though the coalition continues to enjoy a comfortable majority in the state Assembly with 116 MLAs (if the resignations are accepted), there are jitters in the Congress camp with reports doing the rounds that  more MLAs, disgusted with the ’non-performance’ of the coalition government  and the constant bickering with the JD(S), are planning to following in the footsteps of Jarkiholi and Singh.

 

While Mr Anand Singh’s resignation letter arrived with riders—scrap the controversial decision to sell 3,667 acres land to JSW Steel in ore-rich Ballari district and carve a separate district out of Vijayanagar, Mr Jarkiholi, who had earlier threatened to quit, sent in his resignation letter by Fax from Mumbai, “voluntarily”, but explained that he advanced his decision by a day in to avoid an inauspicious day (New Moon Day) on Tuesday.

The move by these two MLAs triggered angry reactions from both Mr Kumaraswamy and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and accusations that the BJP was attempting to destabilize the government.

“I am observing all the developments in the state from here (USA). The BJP is day dreaming about destabilizing the state government,” remarked Mr Kumaraswamy in a tweet while Mr Rao told the media: “The BJP is trying to destabilise the government, but there is no threat. It is stable and will complete its term. BJP central leaders are misusing power and agencies to mount pressure and blackmail some MLAs,” soon after his  meetings with several party leaders.

