Finance Minister Sitharaman to address RBI central board on July 8

Published Jul 2, 2019, 6:28 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 6:28 pm IST
Issues related to the overall economy and fiscal policy decisions taken by the government will be taken up during the meeting.
Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary S C Garg and Department of Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar will also be present in the meeting at RBI's office in the national capital. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) central board of directors in a customary post-budget meeting on July 8.

Issues related to the overall economy and fiscal policy decisions taken by the government will be taken up during the meeting.

 

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary S C Garg and Department of Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar will also be present in the meeting at RBI's office in the national capital.

It will be Sitharaman's first post-Budget meeting with the RBI's central board of directors. She took over as India's first full-time woman finance minister on May 31 after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won the second term in general elections.

The Union Budget will be presented by her in the Lok Sabha on July 5.

