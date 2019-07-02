Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 02 Jul 2019 Congress CMs offer t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress CMs offer to step down

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 2, 2019, 1:11 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Congress Chief Ministers V. Narayanasamy, Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath, Amarinder Singh, Bhupesh Baghel leave after meeting Rahul Gandhi on Monday. (Photo: AP)
 Congress Chief Ministers V. Narayanasamy, Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath, Amarinder Singh, Bhupesh Baghel leave after meeting Rahul Gandhi on Monday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: With Rahul Gandhi not relenting on his offer to quit as president of the Congress, hit by a wave of resignations by middle-rung leaders in the recent past, Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled states on Monday urged him to continue as the party chief and hoped that he will positively consider their plea.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Pudu-cherry met Rahul Gandhi and held detailed discussion on the party’s poll debacle as also apprised him of their own feelings as well as those of the party workers from across the country who want him to continue providing leadership to the grand old party.

 

“It was a good meeting that lasted around two hours. We conveyed and apprised him about the feelings of Congress workers across the country and urged him to continue to lead the party,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters after the meeting.

Sources said Monday’s meeting was yet another attempt by these Chief Ministers to request Mr Gandhi to continue as the party chief but Mr Gandhi is believed to have stuck to his decision to quit.

Mr Gandhi told them that he has already conveyed his decision to the CWC and would not relent, sources said. The sources also said that these Chief Ministers took moral responsibility for the party’s defeat in elections and some also offered their resignations, but a confirmation to this effect was not available.

“In elections, victories and defeats happen. But the high command decides on future course of action. This issue has already been resolved as all chief ministers have offered their resignations at the meeting of Congress Working Committee on May 25. The entire CWC had offered to resign.” Gehlot said when asked about their offer to resign at the CWC meeting.

