Nation, Current Affairs

Blame monsoon, not BMC's fault: Sanjay Raut on Mumbai wall collapse

ANI
Published Jul 2, 2019, 2:57 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 3:05 pm IST
Raut said that Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray himself checked all the preparations done for the Mumbai rains.
At least 13 people died after a compound wall collapsed on the hutments due to heavy downpour in Kurar Village in area of Malad East on Tuesday morning in Mumbai.
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday claimed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was prepared for monsoon but tragedies llike wall collapse that claimed 13 ;oves in the city occur due to heavy downpour.

"It's not about the failure of BMC. What happened in Pune and Mumbai is an accident and the Chief Minister has announced five lakhs to the victims. It is raining so heavily that if it rains in the mountain areas, the mountain will fall. Mumbai and Pune wall collapse are accidents and they can happen anywhere", he told ANI.

 

Raut said that Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray himself checked all the preparations done for the Mumbai rains and this time also they were prepared. According to him, the government was actually waiting for the monsoon as only 5% stock of water was left and if the monsoon would have have been late, Maharashtra would have faced drought.

"In Mumbai people have constructed houses on sewers, they have constructed illegal walls. What happened is an accident and there is no fault of the BMC in it. First, the monsoon has come very late and now it has rained so heavily that the whole Mumbai has drowned", he added.

At least 15 people died while three others sustained injuries after a portion of a wall collapsed near Talab Masjid in Kondhwa area of Pune in the wee hours of Saturday.

Tags: sanjay raut, brihanmumbai municipal corporation, mumbai wall collapse
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


