Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 02 Jul 2019 400 forest range off ...
Nation, Current Affairs

400 forest range officers plant saplings to protest against TRS attack

ANI
Published Jul 2, 2019, 9:56 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 10:28 am IST
The forest officials were allegedly attacked by TRS supporters led by Krishna when they went to plant saplings.
As many as 400 officials took part in this plantation drive, including 50 policemen, and planted saplings as a way of responding to the assault. (Photo: ANI)
 As many as 400 officials took part in this plantation drive, including 50 policemen, and planted saplings as a way of responding to the assault. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana: Scores of Forest Range officers came together in a show of unity here on Monday to protest against the attack by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers and their supporters on their colleagues and police recently.

Rajnith Naik, Divisional Forest Officer, Komaram Bheem Asifabad said saplings were planted at the same place where Forest Range Officer Chole Anita and others were attacked by TRS leader Koneru Konappa, his brother and their followers.

 

As many as 400 officials took part in this plantation drive, including 50 policemen, and planted saplings as a way of responding to the assault.

Adilabad and Warangal Forest Department officers, including DFOs, also participated in the event. It was organised not only to boost the morale of the department but also to ensure that the plain land is converted into a forest.

The forest officials were allegedly attacked by TRS supporters led by Krishna when they went to plant saplings at a plot allotted for forest development.

"Fourteen have been arrested and two police officers have been suspended for their inaction in the incident of an attack on forest officials," police had said.

Giving details of the incident, Inspector General of Police Nagi Reddy had said, "A gang of around 30 people led by Krishna attacked forest officials who had gone to Sarasala village in Khagaznagar to plant saplings on land allotted for forest development near Kaleshwaram project."

The main accused Krishna, a local body chairman representing the ruling party and brother of Konnappa, resigned soon after the incident.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and two police officials -- Khagaznagar DSP P Sambaiah and Khagaznagar Rural Police Station Circle Inspector Venkatesham -- were suspended for their alleged inaction.

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samithi, forest range officers, forest officer thrashed, koneru konappa
Location: India, Telangana


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, 'Both Houses of Parliament unanimously passed two important bills pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir. These bills were passed after rich debates, enriched by the participation of MPs across party lines.' (Photo:File)

'Thank you': PM Modi tweets on bipartisan support to J&K bills in Parliament

Sources said as many as four MLAs may resign in the coming days, including Mahesh Kumathalli, Pratap Gowda Patil and BC Patil. (Photo: File)

No threat to Karnataka coalition govt: MB Patil after 2 Cong MLAs resign

As many as 457 Sri Lankan refugees have been living in Madurai ever since they fled their worn-torn nation in 1990, at the height of the civil war in Sri Lanka. (Photo: ANI)

Madurai: Sri Lankan refugees submit petitions to seek Indian citizenship

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday had declared a holiday for all schools and colleges, and the state government expanded it to include other parts of coastal Konkan region. (Photo: File)

‘Stay indoors’: Fadnavis appeals to people as Mumbai gets record rainfall



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Spectacular Apple iPhone 11 leak confirms induction cooker hob design

Because Apple aims to go slim with the overall design, the ugly hump is easily stands out rather than coming with a design that’s trendy. (iPhone concept0
 

Hrithik Roshan dances like 'Bihari Babu' with 'Super 30' students; watch video

Hrithik Roshan's dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

23-month 'havan' for Jagan Reddy's success draws to close

He was honoured with a shawl and 'kankanam' (a kind of bangle). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

Watch: Akshay Kumar to stun with 'unadulterated' action sequences in 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar on the sets of Sooryavanshi.
 

Japan's first commercial whale hunt ships set off after more than 3 decades

Japan began whaling for scientific research a year after a 1986 ban on commercial whaling, aiming to gather what it called crucial population data, but it abandoned commercial whaling in 1988. (Photo: File I AFP)
 

Canadian cartoonist fired after illustration of Trump goes viral

The cartoon refers to the image of Oscar Alberto Martínez and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria, lying face down in water surrounded by reeds on the US-Mexico border. (Photo: Twitter | @deAdder)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Madurai: Sri Lankan refugees submit petitions to seek Indian citizenship

As many as 457 Sri Lankan refugees have been living in Madurai ever since they fled their worn-torn nation in 1990, at the height of the civil war in Sri Lanka. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Navy carries out rescue ops, holiday today

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

‘Stay indoors’: Fadnavis appeals to people as Mumbai gets record rainfall

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday had declared a holiday for all schools and colleges, and the state government expanded it to include other parts of coastal Konkan region. (Photo: File)

Mumbai airport's main runway shut as plane stuck; 54 flights diverted

A second runway has been made operational for flights, as the plane continues to be stuck at the end of the runway. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Amid heavy rainfall, Maharashtra declares July 2 as public holiday

Earlier the state government has declared July 2 as a holiday for all the government and private schools. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham