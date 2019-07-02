Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 02 Jul 2019 16 died after wall c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

16 died after wall collapses in Mumbai's Malad

ANI
Published Jul 2, 2019, 7:25 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 7:54 am IST
So far, four people were rescued and have been admitted at the Shatabdi hospital.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police had rushed to the spot to rescue those trapped under the debris. (Photo: ANI)
 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police had rushed to the spot to rescue those trapped under the debris. (Photo: ANI)

Malad (Maharashtra): At least 16 people died in the retaining wall collapse of few hutments built ona a hill slope in Kurar Village in area of Malad East on Tuesday night.

''In an extremely unfortunate incident, 16 people died in the retaining wall collapse of few hutments built on a hill slope in Kurar Village, Fire Brigade & NDRF had rushed to the spot,'' tweeted BMC.

 

So far, four people were rescued and have been admitted at the Shatabdi hospital.

"4 people were rescued and have been admitted at the Shatabdi hospital. We pray for the departed souls and are watching over the injured admitted at the hospital, " said BMC

A compound wall collapsed on the hutments due to heavy downpour. Many are feared trapped under the debris. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police had rushed to the spot to rescue those trapped under the debris.

...
Tags: heavy rains, wall collapse


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Last week, the Bench had summoned the principal secretary to appear in person along with information pertaining to the sanction of input subsidy to the 28,000 farmers hailing from Adila-bad district whose crop was damaged due to heavy rains in August 2018. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Agriculture secretary attends High Court on input default

Telangana High Court

Telangana officials get notice on caste killings

CPI logo

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI calls for strict action

Crowd in front of Thrissur Collectorate on Monday.

Thrissur: Over 1,000 flood-hit seek more relief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

23-month 'havan' for Jagan Reddy's success draws to close

He was honoured with a shawl and 'kankanam' (a kind of bangle). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

Watch: Akshay Kumar to stun with 'unadulterated' action sequences in 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar on the sets of Sooryavanshi.
 

Japan's first commercial whale hunt ships set off after more than 3 decades

Japan began whaling for scientific research a year after a 1986 ban on commercial whaling, aiming to gather what it called crucial population data, but it abandoned commercial whaling in 1988. (Photo: File I AFP)
 

Canadian cartoonist fired after illustration of Trump goes viral

The cartoon refers to the image of Oscar Alberto Martínez and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria, lying face down in water surrounded by reeds on the US-Mexico border. (Photo: Twitter | @deAdder)
 

Watch: US Senator Kamala Harris dances at Pride parade in San Francisco

In a 10-second-video, exuberant Harris is seen waving at the crowd from the stage with loud music in the background. (Photo: ANI)
 

500-yr-old gurdwara in Pak's Punjab province opens doors for Indian Sikh pilgrims

Several religious sites in Punjab are frequented by Sikhs from several countries including India. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kochi: Alert against H1N1 spread

Meanwhile, sources at Ernakulam Government General Hospital said that one more paediatric case of H1N1 was reported from the tribal area of Kuttambuzha. The child was fully cured and discharged two days ago, sources said. (Representational Images)

Thiruvananthapuram: Staff make signboards from fallen tree at Zoo

Gardener V. S. Harikumar, Zookeepers C. Biju and S. Saneesh with the signboard they made. Also seen is Zoo superintendent T. V. Anilkumar.

Key Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd meet to decide on Light Metro

However, the KRTL chaired by the chief minister is yet to discuss the report submitted by the committee, which would probably decide the future of the light metro projects.

Thiruvananthapuram: Inter-state bus owners call off week-long strike

On April 24, they launched 'Operation Night Riders' to keep a track on private buses and ticket booking agencies. It led to the

Abhimanyu memorial at Ernakulam Maharaja’s College unveils a row

The second-year B.Sc Chemistry student was stabbed to death by a 16-member gang on July 2. The probe team had earlier submitted the first set of charge sheet at the court against the 16 who directly took part in the crime and those who were at the crime scene.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham