Telangana: Seven lakh apply for police services

Hyderabad: The Chairman of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, V.V. Srinivas Rao said on Sunday that they have received over seven lakh applications for various job positions in departments like Disaster Response, Fire Services and Special Protection Force among others.

The chairman told that they received 7,19,840 job applications, of which 16 per cent were female candidates. The board also received over 21,000 complaints in writing and on their helpline numbers by aspiring candidates to which immediate replies were given.

The examinations for the recruitment of candidates in different departments will start from late August and dates for the same will be announced soon.