search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Baseless: Sitharaman dismisses report claiming UK minister snubbed her

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2018, 10:07 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2018, 10:07 am IST
The report claimed that her British counterpart Gavin Williamson had turned down a request for a bilateral meeting.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed disappointment over a 'baseless' media report in the UK that alleged her British counterpart Gavin Williamson turned down a request for a bilateral meet. (Photo: File)
 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed disappointment over a 'baseless' media report in the UK that alleged her British counterpart Gavin Williamson turned down a request for a bilateral meet. (Photo: File)

London/New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has expressed disappointment over a "baseless" media report in the United Kingdom that alleged her British counterpart Gavin Williamson turned down a request for a bilateral meeting.

The meeting was requested over a month ago by Indian officials, and at least two British ministers including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson reportedly sought to convince Williamson of the importance of finding time for Sitharaman.

 

"Disappointed, Sunday Times (UK). Baseless story, to say the least. The UK & India have a robust relationship. A mutually convenient date is being worked out for meeting & I look forward to it," Sitharaman tweeted.

Williamson responded to her tweet: "And I very much look forward to it too."

The Sunday Times report claimed Williamson declined to meet Sitharaman's three-day window of bilateral talks on security cooperation and defence procurement between June 20 and 22.

The newspaper quoted a UK government source as saying that "People are spitting blood about this."

"India has one of the fastest-growing defence budgets in the world, spending something like USD 50 billion a year. It feels like another ill-judged move by Williamson," the Sunday Times quoted the source as saying.

The report said Williamson has been accused of angering one of the world's largest emerging economies by snubbing his Indian counterpart.

Manoj Ladwa, the founder of UK-India Week organised in London and Buckinghamshire between June 18 and 22, said: "It would of course have been really good if Williamson could have spared some time, but let's also not kid ourselves that the Indians will have lost too much sleep over it".

The event, which included a two-day conclave and UK-India Awards, attracted a battery of senior political and business figures.

From the Indian side, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar was joined by interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal via live video link from New Delhi. Nirmala Sitharaman had been expected as the senior-most Indian attendee but the visit was put off as a meeting with Gavin Williamson did not work out.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, gavin williamson, india-uk bilateral meeting




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Vinod Kambli, wife Andrea in ugly scuffle with music composer, father at mall

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli and his wife Andrea had an ugly verbal showdown with music composer Ankur Tiwari and his father RK Tiwari at the Mumbai mall. (Photo: PTI)
 

WhatsApp tips: How hackers can gain access to your account and how to prevent it

Privacy has been one of the core features of the WhatsApp, however, despite its secure end-to-end encryption and two-step verification process, it is possible for hackers to sneak their way into your account and extract your personal data by various means. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'The Wall is in The Hall': Rahul Dravid inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Rahul Dravid is the fifth Indian to be inducted to the prestigious group of ICC Hall of Fame that includes cricketing legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble. (Photo: AP)
 

Wimbledon 2018: 'With heavy heart' Andy Murray pulls out of championship

"I've made significant progress in practice and matches over the last 10 days but, after lengthy discussions with my team and with a heavy heart, we've decided that playing best-of-five-set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process,” said Andy Murray. (Photo: AP)
 

OnePlus 6 Red edition unveiled for global markets

OnePlus is teasing the handset for the Indian market as well, with the date of availability and prices yet to be announced.
 

Ask questions in Instagram Stories: A new app update leak

The feature doesn't seem to have rolled out to everyone yet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India condemns attack on Afghan Sikhs, PM Modi extends assistance

At least 19 people were killed in Afghanistan's Jalalabad as a suicide bomber targeted a convoy of Sikhs, which was on its way, to meet President Ashraf Ghani. (Photo: AP)

10 arrested for lynching five in Maharashtra on suspicion of being child lifters

MoS Maharashtra Deepak Kesarkar urged people to not take law into their own hands. (Photo: ANI)

Handwritten notes with horrific details show occult link in Delhi family deaths

11 members of a family were found dead in a house in north Delhi's Burari on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Experts say rupee might fall further

Crude oil prices are rising as growth is picking up in many countries creating more demand for oil. $40/bbl may not happen, and I don’t foresee $100/bbl as well.

In a first, Madhapur to get street vending zones

The details of street vendors have been uploaded in the TMEPMA website.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham