SC extends time to set up of safe storage facility at Kudankulam plant till Apr 2022

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) to set up a facility for safe storage of radioactive spent nuclear fuel at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) by April 2022.

The apex court, which had earlier granted time till May 30, 2018, for the purpose, extended the time for the NPCIL to set up the ‘Away From Reactor Facility’ (AFR) to store the spent nuclear fuel.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submission of Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the corporation, that the deadline for setting up of the storage facility be extended till April 30, 2022.

The bench, however, made it clear that no further extension of time shall be granted to the corporation for setting up of the AFR at the nuclear plant in Tamil Nadu.

The apex court had earlier allowed the Centre to operationalise the nuclear plant subject to compliance with various safety measures including the safe storage of the spent nuclear fuel.