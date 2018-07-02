search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM rules out single rate under GST, says Merc and milk cannot have same tax

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jul 2, 2018, 1:22 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2018, 1:22 am IST
President said the Indian economy is set for a surge with the GDP size expected to double to $5 trillion by 2025.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has categorically ruled out a single tax rate under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), saying that a Mercedes car and milk cannot be taxed at the same rate. He said that accepting the Congress Party’s demand for a uniform 18 per cent rate would lead to a spike in tax on food and essential items.

Mr Modi said the GST has within one year of its launch led to a over 70 per cent jump in the indirect taxpayer base, demolished checkposts and merged 17 taxes and 23 cesses into one single tax.

 

Mr Modi, according to a part-transcript of the 45-minute interview posted by Swarajya magazine on its website, said against a total of 66 lakh indirect taxpayers registered since Independence, 48 lakh new enterprises were registered since the launch of GST on July 1, 2017.

The new tax regime, which subsumed Central levies like excise duty and service tax and state taxes like VAT, is aimed at making indirect taxation “simple” while eliminating the “inspector raj”, he said, adding that GST was an evolving system that is calibrated based on the feedback from all stakeholders.

GST

“It would have been very simple to have just one slab but it would have meant we could not have food items at zero per cent tax rate. Can we have milk and Mercedes at the same rate? So when our friends in the Congress say that they will have just one GST rate, they are effectively saying they will tax food items and commodities, which are currently at zero or 5 per cent, at 18 per cent,” he said. 

“Around 350 crore invoices were processed and 11 crore returns were filed. Would we be looking at such numbers if the GST were indeed very complex?” he asked. 

“Checkposts have been abolished and there are no more queues at state borders. Not only are truck drivers saving precious time but also the logistics sector is getting a boost and thereby increasing the productivity of our country. Would this be happening if the GST was complex?”

To a query on criticism of GST’s implementation, he said the new tax regime was a massive change, requiring a complete reset of one of the world’s largest economic systems. 

Tags: narendra modi, congress, goods and services tax, one year of gst
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ask questions in Instagram Stories: A new app update leak

The feature doesn't seem to have rolled out to everyone yet.
 

Facebook axes its plans of building a drone to deliver internet access

The drone was initially catered into Facebook's Internet.org project, which was aimed to 'connect the whole world'. (Representative Image)
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Igor Akinfeev turns hero as Russia edge Spain on penalties

Spain grabbed the early lead in the match after an own goal from Ignashevich early on but the hosts found a way back through Artem Dzyuba. (Photo: AFP)
 

A smartphone app can help you choose healthy foods

The FoodSwitch app, developed by researchers from The George Institute for Global Health in Australia and Northwestern University in the US.
 

Qualcomm unveils the QCC3026 SoC for cost-effective wireless earbuds

OPPO has recently announced their first wireless stereo earbuds called – ‘O-Free’ based on the new QCC3026 SoC with Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo, and will also be included with Find X phones.
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Indian fan dies in Moscow car crash, body to be sent home

The body will be sent to India after completing all formalities, including an autopsy on Monday, the report added.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

In a first, Madhapur to get street vending zones

The details of street vendors have been uploaded in the TMEPMA website.

GHMC extends deadline for completing 2BHKs

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has extended the deadline for completing the construction of Telangana state government's flagship double bedroom housing project for the urban poor in the city.

Mumbai plane crash: UY Aviation claims it had required approvals

Five people, four crew members including two pilots and a pedestrian, lost their lives when the 12-seater plane on a test flight crashed into an under-construction building on Thursday. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

BJP leader offers bounty to behead Mandsaur rape accused

The BJP leader said if the court fails to grant capital punishment to the accused, he will give Rs 5 lakh to anybody who beheads the accused. (Photo: ANI)

Evidence suggests spiritual angle after 11 family members found dead in Delhi

The family reportedly stayed at a double-storey home in Sant Nagar area of Burari and ran a grocery shop and plywood business. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham