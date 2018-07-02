search on deccanchronicle.com
Bizarre campaign: Karachi politician sits in sewage, pile of garbage to ask for votes

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 2, 2018, 9:30 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2018, 9:32 pm IST
Ayaz Memon Motiwala said the bizarre stunt was way to draw attention to unhygienic conditions and the faulty sewage systems of the city.
Photos of Ayaz Memon Motiwala, an independent candidate from Karachi, sitting in garbage dumps and lying down in sewage water to ask for votes has grabbed many eyeballs. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Ayaz Memon Motiwala)
Mumbai/ Karachi: As Pakistan gets ready for the general elections scheduled later this month, a "unique" campaign by this politician to garner votes has grabbed everybody's attention. 

Photos of Ayaz Memon Motiwala, who according to Dawn, is an independent candidate from Karachi, sitting in garbage dumps and lying down in sewage water to ask for votes has grabbed many eyeballs.

 

The bizarre stunt was a way to draw attention to the unhygienic conditions and the faulty sewage systems of the city, he says.

In a Facebook Live video, Motiwala can be seen drinking the sewage water he sat in as part of his strange campaign.

Meanwhile, photographs that show him sitting on a pile of garbage, lying down in sewage water and inside a pothole were shared by him on Facebook:

 

 

Since being posted on Thursday, the pictures have already collected over 1,800 'likes' and hundreds of comments.

While some have labelled the stunt as a cry for attention, others have come out in Motiwala's support.

"Drama," wrote one Facebook commenter, while another said "Very good job sir".

Pakistan will go to polls on July 25.

Tags: ayaz memon motiwala, pakistan, pakistan general elections, facebook
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




