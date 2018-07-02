New CJ Thottathil Radhakrishnan of Hyderabad High Court to take charge by July 16

Hyderabad: Advocates who have been fighting for a permanent Chief Justice have a reason to celebrate as President of India has issued a notification on Sunday appointing Chief Justice Thottathil B. Nair Radhakrishnan as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana High Court. He will take charge before July 16.

Justice Radhakrishnan, 58, is currently Chief Justice at Chhattisgarh High Court and has to assume the new post by July 16. He was Acting Chief Justice of Kerala High Court briefly in 2016 before being posted to Chhattisgarh.

Justice Radhakrishnan started off as a lawyer at Thiruvananthapuram in 1983 and shifted to the High Court in 1988. He became a permanent judge of the High Court on October 14, 2004. His focus areas have been civil, constitutional and administrative law.

Son of the late lawyer couple N. Bhaskaran Nair and K. Parukutty Amma, Justice Radhakrishnan had his schooling at Trinity Lyceum and graduated from Fatima Mata National College.