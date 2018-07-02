Rescue our sons: Mothers of 2 men trafficked to Malaysia write to Sushma Swaraj

Bilal's mother, Rashadha Begum, said she had lodged a complaint with the local police station and the Telangana NRI Department. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: The family of two men who were allegedly trafficked to Malaysia have reached out to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for help.

The two men, identified as Mohammed Bilal and Mohammed Ghouse, were allegedly trafficked to Malaysia by the same agent on the pretext of employment opportunities, their mothers said.

The mothers of Bilal and Ghouse alleged that the agent took Rs 1 lakh each from them and seized their passports after they reached Malaysia.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bilal's mother, Rashadha Begum, said that her son was approached by an agent, Mohammad Yousuf, who promised him a good job and salary in Malaysia. However, since his arrival, Bilal has been stuck in a hotel without food.

Rashada Begum further said she had lodged a complaint with the local police station and the Telangana NRI Department.

"The same agent had sent my son to Malaysia, luring him with the promise of a good job. He took Rs 1 lakh from us. Now, he is stuck there and struggling to come back. He is facing lots of problems. I request Sushma Swaraj to rescue my son," said Ghouse's mother, Habeeb Begum.

Earlier this year, families of six Indians, who were allegedly being tortured by their employers in Malaysia, had approached the foreign minister to bring them back to India.