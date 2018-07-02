search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rescue our sons: Mothers of 2 men trafficked to Malaysia write to Sushma Swaraj

ANI
Published Jul 2, 2018, 1:59 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2018, 1:59 pm IST
The 2 men, identified as Mohammed Bilal and Mohammed Ghouse, were allegedly trafficked to Malaysia on pretext of job opportunities.
Bilal's mother, Rashadha Begum, said she had lodged a complaint with the local police station and the Telangana NRI Department. (Photo: ANI)
 Bilal's mother, Rashadha Begum, said she had lodged a complaint with the local police station and the Telangana NRI Department. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: The family of two men who were allegedly trafficked to Malaysia have reached out to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for help.

The two men, identified as Mohammed Bilal and Mohammed Ghouse, were allegedly trafficked to Malaysia by the same agent on the pretext of employment opportunities, their mothers said.

 

The mothers of Bilal and Ghouse alleged that the agent took Rs 1 lakh each from them and seized their passports after they reached Malaysia.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bilal's mother, Rashadha Begum, said that her son was approached by an agent, Mohammad Yousuf, who promised him a good job and salary in Malaysia. However, since his arrival, Bilal has been stuck in a hotel without food.

Rashada Begum further said she had lodged a complaint with the local police station and the Telangana NRI Department.

"The same agent had sent my son to Malaysia, luring him with the promise of a good job. He took Rs 1 lakh from us. Now, he is stuck there and struggling to come back. He is facing lots of problems. I request Sushma Swaraj to rescue my son," said Ghouse's mother, Habeeb Begum.

Earlier this year, families of six Indians, who were allegedly being tortured by their employers in Malaysia, had approached the foreign minister to bring them back to India.

Tags: sushma swaraj, hyderabad men trafficked
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gwyneth Paltrow expands lifestyle empire with cannabis based products

Goop, known for backing such bizarre therapies as vaginal steaming and coffee enemas, will soon be seen providing vaporiser pens and cannabis tea bags. (Photo: AP)
 

Golden retriever pup saves owner from rattlesnake in Arizona, left with swollen snout

Unfortunately for the poor pup, the rattle snake bit him in the face causing his snout o swell dramatically. (Facebook Screengrab/ Paula Goodwin)
 

2018's iPhone to feature 4GB of RAM?

In addition to this upgrade, other upgrades of the future iPhones are expected to have new chipsets, upgraded cameras and other tiny refinements.
 

NASA hunting for mysterious meteorite from the Pacific

The space rocks were found to not to crack, break or burn apart while making an entry into Earth’s hot atmosphere at tremendous speeds. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man without limbs, lips gets shoulder skin grafted, new lips tattooed on face

Ordeal, for Lewis, began in November 2013, when what he thought was a routine cold turned into a series of infections which left him with a three per cent chance of survival. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's a list of the world's most Instagrammed beaches

Here are the world's most Instagrammed beaches. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SFI leader stabbed to death inside Kerala college by pro-Islamic outfit

Abhimanyu, a second-year degree student at the college, was a resident of Vattavada in Idukki district and also a member of the organisation's Idukki district committee. (Photo: Facebook screengrab)

Citing Re 1 default in loan repayment, bank holds back pledged gold worth 3.5 lakh

The petitioner submitted that he nurtured a doubt with regard to the safety of his jewels. (Representational Image/File)

Six of 11 members of Delhi family died due to hanging, says autopsy report

A hearse van drives out carrying bodies of victims drives out near the site where 11 family members were found dead inside their home. (Photo: AFP)

Interpol red corner notice against fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are among the main accused in the PNB scam. (Photo: ANI)

Baseless: Sitharaman dismisses report claiming UK minister snubbed her

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed disappointment over a 'baseless' media report in the UK that alleged her British counterpart Gavin Williamson turned down a request for a bilateral meet. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham