KT Rama Rao assures students help over fee hike issue

Hyderabad: After several protests and tweets by the students of Srinidhi Engineering College, minister of IT K. T. Rama Rao assured the students help in the fee hike issue. He replied to one of the students stating that he will speak to Education Minister Kadiyam Srihari to resolve the issue.

Hundreds of parents and students from Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology have held protests in last few days over alleged fee hike by the college management. Though parents and students from the Sreenidhi called off the protest temporarily on Friday after the college promised them to arrange a meeting with the chairman of the college. The students have kept their protest alive on social media. Many students have shared many tweets and posts on social media over the alleged fee hike by the institute.

A student of Sreenidhi tweeted KTR on Friday, ‘’Sir, can you please respond on this issue. Many media channels came to our college but none of them are telecasting on news channels. Our college management is collecting Rs 1.37 lakh instead of Rs 97,000.’’

Responding to the student’s tweet on Saturday, KTR replied, ‘’received number of tweets on the fee hike in Sreenidhi. Will discuss with deputy chief minister and Education minister Kadiya Srihari Garu.’’

His twitter handle was flooded with tweets by many city residents and students after he promised to help the Sreenidhi students. Many requested to him to regulate school fees in private schools and colleges.